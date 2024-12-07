Citizens real force behind march towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: PM Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to become the force behind the country’s march towards the target of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and announced that next month a “Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue” would be held to give the youth a platform to exchange ideas.

Deliver a virtual address at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, a grand celebration marking 50 years of selfless service by volunteers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha, PM Modi said citizens are participating in nation building movements in fields like Swachh Bharat Mission, natural farming mission, environment awareness, educating girl child or tribal welfare.

“I want all BAPS volunteers who have gathered here to pursue one pledge each year, like dedicating one year to chemical-free agriculture, celebrating unity in diversity, fighting against drug menace and rejuvenating rivers,” he said.

He said, “Ek ped maa ke naam” movement is also famous across the world and promoting sustainable lifestyle will further add to the nation’s march towards development.”

PM Modi also praised the volunteers for their selfless services during the Bhuj earthquake, Kerala floods, Uttarakhand landslides and Covid crisis.

He also shared the tale of service by BAPS volunteers during the Ukraine war. “When Indians were fleeing Ukraine to reach Poland during the war, I spoke to a functionary and your volunteers across Europe came forward to help countrymen.”

“Today BAPS volunteers are changing the lives of crores of people across the world and empowering the last man standing in the queue,” he said.

He credited BAPS for adding to India’s goodwill across the world. “In 28 countries, BAPS’s 1,000 temples and 21,000 spiritual centres promote the country’s culture,” he said.

In Abu Dhabi, a BAPS temple was opened recently and the world got a glimpse of India’s cultural diversity and humanitarian ethos, he said.

Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s teachings were being spread across the world with his blessings by his volunteers, he said.

“The mission of Swamiji’s life can be summed up through a couplet: ‘Nadiya na piye kabhi apna jal, vriksha na khaye kabhi apna phal; Apne tan ka man ka, Dhan ka, dujon ko jo de daan, hai voh sachcha insaan, iss Dharti ka bhagwan (The river never drinks its own water, the tree never consumes its own fruit; one how donates his everything to others is the true God on earth),” said PM Modi.

Recalling his association with BAPS, PM Modi said he still remembers the day when Swamiji had come to bless all when Narmada water reached the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.

Saturday’s event was organised at Narendra Modi stadium, the world’s biggest cricket stadium, to mark the selfless service and devotion of more than 1 lakh volunteers.

The occasion began with a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers.

The event was graced by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj and attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The year-long Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrations began on January 28, 2024, and concluded with the grand finale celebrations on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Volunteers from various parts of India and across the world, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, and the Middle East, came together to attend this historic event.

It was for the first time that the celebration honoured over 100,000 volunteers from India and abroad through captivating performances, narrations and throwback videos that featured their extraordinary contributions and sacrifices for the welfare of countless individuals. The blessings of senior swamis and Mahant Swami Maharaj, and speeches by stage guests enlightened and inspired all.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav (1972-2022) celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers) including the young and elderly. Though satsang activities for children, teenagers, youths and adults were started by Yogiji Maharaj in the early 1950s, a formal organisational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the guidance and with the blessings of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.