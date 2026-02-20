Civil Aviation Minister Inaugurates Udan Yatri Café and Rolls Out DigiYatra at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: In a move aimed at enhancing passenger experience and affordability, Civil Aviation Minister Shri Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu virtually inaugurated the Udan Yatri Café at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday and digitally launched the DigiYatra biometric system at the facility.

The Udan Yatri Café, strategically located in the pre-check-in departure area, provides affordable snacks and beverages to travelers, with prices starting as low as Rs 10. This initiative aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to make air travel more accessible and viable for a broader segment of the population. The introduction of the café is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure that air travel remains a practical option for more people.

In addition to the café, the formal launch of DigiYatra marks a significant step towards modernizing and streamlining the airport experience. Mangaluru International Airport initiated DigiYatra trials in June 2024. Initial adoption saw 338 out of 36,895 domestic passengers utilizing the system. By January 2026, usage had increased substantially, with 24,512 out of 79,114 domestic travelers adopting the technology, representing an adoption rate of 30.98 percent.

DigiYatra facilitates biometric-enabled, paperless travel through facial recognition technology, ensuring seamless and efficient passage at various airport checkpoints. This system eliminates the need for physical documents, making the travel process more efficient, ecologically friendly, and reducing wait times at key touchpoints. Central to DigiYatra’s mission is a commitment to security and privacy, ensuring a safe and reliable experience for all users.

Mangaluru International Airport is operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator. AAHL also manages airports in Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, and Lucknow, underscoring its significant role in developing and operating airport infrastructure across the nation.