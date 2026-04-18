CJI Surya Kant calls for balancing growth & sustainability in India’s energy future

Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday called for a reimagining of law, policy and innovation to advance energy justice, saying that India’s development path must balance economic growth with environmental sustainability as the country looks ahead to 2047.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) International Conference on Sustainable Energy, themed “An Agenda for India @ 2047”, he emphasised that achieving energy justice requires a careful balancing exercise between developmental goals and commitment to a greener future.

Highlighting Bengaluru as an example, the CJI said the city demonstrates how tradition and transformation can coexist.

He noted that modern infrastructure, including software parks, stands alongside green spaces, offering a model for harmonising progress with environmental preservation.

This coexistence, he said, underlines the possibility of shaping an equitable energy future through fair distribution of benefits and burdens, transparent decision-making, and recognition of vulnerable communities.

The Chief Justice said that India’s vision for 2047 must synchronise economic growth with ecological responsibility.

He stressed that environmental protection and economic prosperity cannot be treated as opposing choices, especially for a developing nation.

He described energy justice as a moral framework that enables growth without compromising citizens’ rights to clean air, water and a liveable future.

Addressing concerns about reconciling development with environmental protection, the Chief Justice said the two are not irreconcilable.

Drawing from constitutional principles, he noted that India’s legal framework mandates that development and environmental protection must progress together.

Referring to Article 21, the Chief Justice said that both the right to development and the right to a clean environment are embedded within its scope, providing a foundation for balance.

He called for strengthening existing commitments rather than deviating from them, and emphasised that transitions must be calibrated to the capacity of vulnerable communities.

The Chief Justice also underlined the Judiciary’s role in ensuring that development decisions adhere to constitutional standards of fairness, transparency and accountability.

He said courts have historically intervened to protect the environment but must now adopt a more nuanced approach.

He cautioned against viewing all development projects with suspicion, while also warning against complacency that treats environmental safeguards as negotiable.

Instead, he urged a shift from a reactive model to one that integrates environmental protection into the design of development initiatives.

Noting the evolution of environmental jurisprudence, the Chief Justice said the focus has moved beyond post-damage liability.

He noted that the key question now is whether every reasonable step has been taken to prevent pollution in the first place.