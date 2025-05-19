Clash Between Under-Trial Prisoners at Mangalore District Jail

Mangalore: An altercation occurred between under-trial prisoners at the district jail in Kodialbail, Mangalore, on Monday, raising concerns regarding internal security within the facility. Sources indicate the clash involved Naushad, the primary accused in the Suhas Shetty murder case, and members of a rival group of inmates.

The incident reportedly unfolded after Naushad’s police custody concluded and he was presented before the court. Authorities had decided to transfer Naushad to Mysore Jail. However, during the interim, it is alleged that Naushad requested a meeting with another inmate at the Mangalore jail.

While being escorted by police officers to meet the requested individual, Naushad was reportedly subjected to a sudden assault. Inmates allegedly launched an attack, utilizing stones and other available objects.

Prompt intervention by jail staff prevented any significant harm to Naushad. According to reports, he escaped the attack unharmed.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motivation behind the attack and the extent of involvement by other inmates. Authorities are also reviewing security protocols within the jail to prevent future occurrences of this nature.