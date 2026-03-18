Class 10 Board exams begin across Karnataka; 8.65 lakh students appear

Bengaluru: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10th Board exams commenced on Wednesday with 8,65,988 students appearing for them.

Minister for School Education and Literacy, S. Madhu Bangarappa, visited the SSLC examination centre at Karnataka Public School, 13th Cross Road, Malleswaram in Bengaluru and extend his best wishes to the students.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, taking to social media X on Wednesday stated, “As the SSLC examinations begin today, my heartfelt wishes to all the students appearing for the exams.”

“Face the examination with confidence after making proper preparation. Write your exams with patience and courage. Remember that this is just one step in the path towards your future success,” he stated.

Kumaraswamy further said, “My best wishes to all of you, dear children.”

Statewide SSLC examinations will be held from March 18 to April 2.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, “I extend my wishes on behalf of the government and personally to the total 8,65,988 students who are appearing for the SSLC examinations starting tomorrow. Students should face the exams without any anxiety or fear.”

“The government has provided three opportunities for the examination (Exam 1, 2 and 3). Even if students score fewer marks or fail, they will have the opportunity to write the exam again. Therefore, no student should lose confidence or feel anxious,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while encouraging students.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa stated on Tuesday, “The Second PUC examinations have concluded successfully without any obstacles, and from tomorrow until April 2, around 8.66 lakh students will appear for the SSLC examinations. To remove the fear of exams among students, our government has provided three opportunities in a year (Exam 1, 2 and 3).”

“With the intention that it should not become a burden on poor students and that they should not hesitate to ask their parents again for money, our government has waived the fee for supplementary examinations for those who fail. In addition, parent-teacher meetings (PTM) have been successfully conducted in government schools as well, similar to private schools. I thank the Home Department, teachers, and parents who are cooperating in the examination process. Through this House, I wish success to all the students appearing for the exams,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka’s stated, “SSLC is an important phase in a student’s life. Parents should not put unnecessary pressure on children for marks at the last moment and cause them mental stress. At the same time, the government must take strict action without hesitation and send to jail those miscreants who spread fake question papers on social media and create confusion among students. I wish all SSLC students in the state great success.”



