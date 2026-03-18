Class 10 Board exams: K’taka Minister urges students, parents not to worry about paper leak rumours

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday appealed to students and parents not to worry about rumours of question paper leaks on social media as the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 10 board examinations commenced.

In a statement, Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “Every day, question papers are sent to the examination centres under police protection. Parents are advised not to bother about social media reports regarding question paper leaks and instead encourage their children to focus on their exam preparations.”

“The parents and students are hereby asked not to be misled by rumours and lures circulating on social media. In coordination with respective districts, elaborate arrangements have been made to conduct the board examinations in a systematic manner,” he stated.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, also known as the Karnataka SSLC Board, said a total of 8,65,988 students are appearing for the examinations. Among them, 7,75,979 are school students, 62,938 are repeaters, 23,510 are private candidates, and 3,561 are private candidate repeaters.

Among the regular fresh students appearing for the exams, 3,80,912 are boys, and 3,95,067 are girls. The board also stated that 5,106 specially-abled students are taking the examinations. In Bengaluru South Zone-1, for the second time, visually challenged students are writing their exams on laptops without the help of other persons.

The examinations are being held at 2,870 centres across the state. According to the board, 1,77,847 students appearing for the exams belong to the Scheduled Caste community, while 70,039 are from the Scheduled Tribe community.

The SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), Class 10 Board exams commenced on Wednesday and will end on April 2.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “I extend my wishes on behalf of the government and personally to the total 8,65,988 students who are appearing for the SSLC examinations starting tomorrow. Students should face the exams without any anxiety or fear. The government has provided three opportunities for the examination (Exam 1, 2 and 3). Even if students score fewer marks or fail, they will have the opportunity to write the exam again. Therefore, no student should lose confidence or feel anxious,” he said while encouraging students.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumarawamy took to social media X, stating, “As the SSLC examinations begin today, my heartfelt wishes to all the students appearing for the exams.”

“Face the examination with confidence after making proper preparation. Write your exams with patience and courage. Remember that this is just one step in the path towards your future success,” he stated, adding, “My best wishes to all of you, dear children.”