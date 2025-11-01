Cletta D’Cunha Elected President of Stree Sanghatan Bajpe Unit

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) held elections for its Bajpe Unit on November 1, 2025, at St Joseph’s Church Hall in Bajpe. The election marks a significant step in establishing a dedicated platform for women’s involvement within the parish and the broader community.

The program commenced with an invocation led by the Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Church, Bajpe, setting a reverent tone for the proceedings. Gracy Sequeira, Secretary of St Joseph’s Church, formally welcomed the attendees, expressing the parish’s enthusiasm for the establishment of the DCCW Bajpe Unit.

Fr. Andrew D’Souza addressed the assembly, emphasizing the importance of women’s contributions to the community. “We are here to inaugurate the Women’s Association,” he stated. “The presence of a woman completes a household. The commencement of this association on a Saint’s day carries particular significance. While many parish associations are thriving, our parish has lacked a dedicated Women’s Association. The example of the Women’s Association in Badyar Parish, which became highly active and initiated self-help groups, demonstrates the potential impact of such an organization.”

Fr. D’Souza further articulated the unique role of women within the family and their capacity to nurture faith in children. He emphasized that “Women understand the needs of every family member, and their participation will help children grow in faith.” He expressed his confidence in the Women’s Association’s ability to make a significant contribution to both the parish and society. Concluding his address, Fr. D’Souza conveyed his satisfaction with the large turnout and expressed his hope for continued growth in membership.

Lydia D’Cunha, former President of the DCCW, provided a comprehensive overview of the organization’s activities since its inception, highlighting its various initiatives and accomplishments.

The elections, overseen by DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira, proceeded smoothly and resulted in the selection of the following individuals to lead the Bajpe Unit:

President: Cletta D’Cunha

Vice President: Gladys D’Souza

Secretary: Sandya Cutinha

Treasurer: Gracy Sequeira

Joint Secretary: Daina Rego

Jagran Representative: Juliet Moras

The DCCW extended its congratulations to the newly elected leadership team, expressing its confidence in their ability to guide the Bajpe Unit towards achieving its goals.

Cletta D’Cunha compered the program. Newly elected Secretary Sandya Cutinha delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the successful establishment of the DCCW Bajpe Unit. Anitha D’Costa, Convenor of the 21 Commissions, was also present.