Cloistered Carmel Sisters to Celebrate Centenary of the Sainthood of St. Thérèse of Lisieux

Mangaluru: The Cloistered Carmel Sisters of the Sacred Heart Monastery, Kankanady, will be celebrating the Centenary of the Sainthood of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, along with the Solemnity of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, with a series of spiritual and cultural programmes at the Cloistered Carmel, Sacred Heart Monastery, Opposite Father Muller’s Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru.

As part of the celebration, an Exhibition on the Life of St. Thérèse of Lisieux will be organized at the Sacred Heart Monastery, Kankanady, from the evening of September 28 to October 1, 2025. The exhibition will remain open to the public throughout the day.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. Ms. Remona Pereira will inaugurate the event, Golden Book Record Holder, and the blessing will be imparted by Rev. Fr. Melvin D’Cunha OCD, Superior of St. Joseph’s Monastery, Carmel Hill.

The programme will also feature the launch of the book “Crucible of Sufferings – A Path to Perfect Love, According to St. Thérèse of Lisieux” authored by Rev. Fr. Rudolf V. D’Souza, which will be released by Sr. Rose Celine BS, Superior General of the Bethany Congregation.

The chief guests for the occasion will be Mr. Santhosh D’Souza, President of Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh (R), Bajpe, and Mr. Elias Fernandes, Media Coordinator.

The Triduum will be observed on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025, leading up to the feast on October 1, 2025.

* Eucharistic Adoration: 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., led by Fr. Pranam Fernandes OCD

* Eucharistic Celebration: 5:30 p.m. (October 1, 2025, Wednesday)

* Main Celebrant: Very Rev. Dr. Pius James D’Souza OCD, Definitor General

The Cloistered Carmel Sisters warmly invite the faithful and the general public to participate in this grace-filled celebration and exhibition, and to draw inspiration from the spiritual legacy of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, fondly known as “The Little Flower.”