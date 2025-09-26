MP moving ahead with 16 pc growth, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced an ambitious roadmap for Madhya Pradesh, aiming for sustained 16 per cent growth across all sectors while unveiling transformative urban and housing initiatives.

Speaking at a high-profile urban transformation event, ‘Urban Transformation Summit 2025’ in Bhopal, Dr Yadav outlined plans to double the state’s budget within five years and said, “In the economy of every state, GDP growth has an important role. In the coming five years, we have planned to double the budget size and hence we are moving ahead with nearly 16 per cent growth in all sectors,” CM Yadav said.

He emphasised interconnected urban hubs and massive infrastructure investments to elevate growth and thereby the living standards of commoners.

Central to the vision is the development of twin cities anchored around Indore and Bhopal. The Indore cluster will integrate Ujjain, Dewas, Maxi, Dhar, Sonkuchh, and Ashta, fostering seamless connectivity through enhanced transport corridors, shared economic zones, and unified urban planning, the CM said.

This hub aims to amplify Indore’s commercial dominance while preserving Ujjain’s cultural heritage.

Similarly, the Bhopal cluster will link Narmadapuram, Raisen, Vidisha, and Sehore, leveraging the capital’s administrative strength to drive sustainable growth.

Plans also extend to Gwalior and Jabalpur, with industrial townships designed to curb illegal settlements and promote commercial viability, the chief minister further said.

“This isn’t just about infrastructure; it’s about revitalising our cities,” Dr Yadav declared to a packed auditorium of urban planners and developers.

The state’s housing sector is set for a historic push, with 8.56 lakh residences already constructed, he said, and added that nearly 7.75 lakh housing units allotted to women, and 10 lakh new affordable homes planned will attract Rs 50,000 crore investment.

Backed by Rs 5,875 crore for 297 water supply projects, Rs 3,450 crore for 224 additional initiatives, Rs 4,932 crore for 36 sewage projects, and four projects of Rs 1,312 crore for urban development, these efforts prioritise marginalised communities, eco-friendly designs, and smart amenities like solar grids and digital governance.

Experts laud the twin cities model, predicting a 40 per cent reduction in travel times and a 25 per cent GDP boost over the next decade.

Despite challenges like land acquisition and environmental concerns, the government pledges transparent consultations and tech-driven oversight. As Madhya Pradesh eyes its 75th anniversary of statehood next year, Dr Yadav’s announcement signals a commitment to ‘Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ — a developed, inclusive heartland.