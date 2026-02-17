Closure of Level Crossing for Track Maintenance Between Ullal and Netravati Railway Stations

Mangaluru: The South Western Railway has announced the temporary closure of Level Crossing No. 293, also known as the Someshwar Railway Gate, to facilitate essential track maintenance work. The level crossing, situated between Ullal and Netravati Railway Stations at Kilometre 877/200-300, will be closed to all road traffic from 18:00 hours (6:00 PM) on February 19, 2026, until 12:00 hours (12:00 PM) on February 21, 2026.

This closure is necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of the railway tracks and to allow for the efficient completion of critical maintenance procedures. The South Western Railway apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to road users and advises all commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

During the period of closure, motorists and other road users are strongly urged to utilize the following alternative routes to reach their destinations:

Beeri – Sangolige – Uchila Level Crossing – Beach Road – Someshwar: This route is recommended for traffic approaching from the north and seeking to access Someshwar via the coastal road. Kotekar – Kolya – Thokkottu – Olapete Road – Someshwar: This alternative is suitable for those traveling from the south and aiming to reach Someshwar through the inland road network.

The South Western Railway appreciates the cooperation of the public and requests all road users to adhere to the advised alternative routes to minimize disruption and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the maintenance period.