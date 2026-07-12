Cloudburst on Pahalgam road in Kashmir, tourists moved to safety

Srinagar: A cloudburst has damaged the Bijbehara-Pahalgam road in Kashmir, officials said on Sunday, adding that all residents and tourists are safe, with no casualties or injuries reported.

The officials said the cloudburst, which occurred late Saturday evening, caused significant damage to the Pahalgam-Avoora-Bijbehara road, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting essential public services in the area.

The incident triggered concern among residents and visitors as parts of the road were washed away, making the route unsafe for traffic.

The cloudburst also disrupted electricity and drinking water supply in the affected areas. Authorities acted promptly by shifting tourists to safer locations as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety.

No loss of life or injuries were reported. Officials have begun assessing the extent of the damage, while restoration work is expected to commence once the weather improves.

The disruption has affected connectivity to several villages and tourist destinations, posing challenges for both commuters and the tourism sector during the ongoing peak travel season.

Residents have urged the district administration and concerned departments to launch immediate repair and restoration work. They appealed for the early restoration of the damaged road, electricity network, and water supply infrastructure to reduce hardship for local communities and stranded travellers.

The incident once again highlights the vulnerability of hilly areas to extreme weather events during the monsoon season. Locals stressed the need for long-term measures, including strengthening road infrastructure and improving disaster preparedness, to minimise the impact of such natural calamities in the future.

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected area and follow official advisories until normal connectivity and essential services are fully restored.

Experts attribute the damage caused by cloudbursts in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir to massive deforestation, encroachment on forest lands, choking natural drainage routes of water discharged from cloudbursts and the unmindful dumping of waste by people trekking and visiting highland areas during the summer months.

“Ecology and environment have taken the worst beating due to the callousness and extreme selfishness of humankind in the so-called modern times, and now nature is paying us back in the same coin. It is a tot for tat situation”, said Dr Mansha Nisar, an environmental scientist here.