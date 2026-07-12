Vietnam boat tragedy: Repatriation of victims’ remains underway; Indian embassy coordinates survivors’ return

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Vietnam has initiated the process of repatriating the mortal remains of those killed in the tourist boat tragedy near Phu Quoc Island, while one injured survivor continues to recover and the rescued tourists are scheduled to return to India on Sunday.

According to an official update issued at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Gelle Kishore, who survived the accident, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vietnam and is recovering steadily.

The Indian Embassy has finalised the agency that will facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased. Officials confirmed that the repatriation process is now underway.

The authorised agency is expected to contact the bereaved families on Sunday to obtain the necessary authorisation required for the release and transportation of the mortal remains to India.

Meanwhile, the tourists rescued after the accident are scheduled to board flights on Sunday to return to their respective hometowns. Flight tickets for their journey have been arranged by the concerned mobile service provider.

Officials said Team Andhra Pradesh Bhavan continues to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy and is monitoring the situation to provide all necessary assistance until the safe return of the affected persons and the completion of the repatriation process.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 15 people, including 10 tourists from Tamil Nadu, after a tourist boat carrying Indian visitors capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, turning what was intended to be a reward trip into a devastating accident.

According to preliminary reports, the boat was carrying around 32 Indian tourists, including 17 from Tamil Nadu, while the remaining passengers were from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. The vessel reportedly overturned while cruising in waters south of Phu Quoc, a popular tourist destination in southern Vietnam.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially disclosed. Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the boat capsizing.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams, local residents and emergency personnel rushed to the scene and launched a large-scale rescue operation. Several passengers were pulled from the water, while rescuers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to those found unconscious in an attempt to save their lives.

Despite the swift emergency response, authorities confirmed that 15 people lost their lives in the accident, while the survivors were rescued and provided medical assistance. Indian authorities, in coordination with the Embassy in Vietnam, continue to oversee relief measures and arrangements for the victims’ families as the repatriation process progresses.