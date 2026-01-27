CM Dhami leads Uttarakhand’s first ‘Uniform Civil Code Day’ celebrations

Dehradun: Uttarakhand marked its first ‘Uniform Civil Code Day’ on Tuesday, celebrating a significant milestone in the state’s history. The event, held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Garhi Cantt, saw Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami address a gathering and honour officials who played a crucial role in the formulation and implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

The Chief Minister began his speech by calling the day a “golden chapter” in Uttarakhand’s history, acknowledging the landmark step toward establishing social justice, equality, and constitutional values through the UCC.

CM Dhami highlighted that the code is a reflection of the Sanatan culture, which has always upheld principles of equality and justice, referencing Lord Shri Krishna’s teachings in the Bhagavad Gita: “I am equal to all living beings; I harbour neither hatred nor favouritism.”

Dhami emphasised that the implementation of the UCC fulfilled the vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the framers of the Indian Constitution, who included the code under Article 44 in the directive principles of State Policy.

He also noted that the UCC was a part of the BJP’s election manifesto ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with a strong commitment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister further detailed the legislative journey: The UCC Bill was passed in the State Assembly on February 7, 2024, and received presidential assent on March 11, 2024. After completing the necessary legal procedures, the UCC was formally implemented on January 27, 2025.

One of the key outcomes of the UCC, according to the Chief Minister, is the empowerment of women, particularly Muslim women in Uttarakhand. With the implementation of the UCC, practices such as halala, iddat, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq have been abolished.

Dhami proudly stated that since the UCC’s implementation, not a single case of polygamy or halala has been reported in the state, with Muslim women welcoming the reform. He pointed out that such social practices, which had previously perpetuated inequality, have no place in a modern, just society.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the UCC is not a law targeting any specific religion but is instead a measure to eliminate social evils and foster unity through equality.

Under the UCC, uniform laws govern marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights across all religions. Importantly, the law ensures that children, regardless of their parentage, have equal inheritance rights.

The UCC also mandates the registration of live-in relationships, with provisions to protect the safety, dignity, and rights of individuals involved, including ensuring that children born in such relationships are recognised as legitimate.

Dhami expressed pride in the successful implementation of the UCC, noting that the state has seen a significant increase in marriage registrations. Prior to the UCC’s introduction, the state registered an average of only 67 marriages per day. Now, that number has soared to over 1,400 daily registrations. More than 30 per cent of the state’s gram panchayats have achieved 100 per cent registration of married couples, and over 5 lakh applications have been processed with a 95 per cent resolution rate.

The Chief Minister also outlined recent amendments to the UCC, which include stringent provisions to annul marriages where identity is concealed or false information is provided. These provisions also ensure harsh penalties for fraud or coercion in marriage and live-in relationships.

Dhami underscored that the implementation of the UCC is a step towards uniting the nation.

Drawing on the legacy of leaders like Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who advocated for the abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of the UCC, the Chief Minister stated that the law represents the fulfillment of long-held national aspirations.

The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting that just as the River Ganga flows from Uttarakhand to nourish the nation, the implementation of the UCC in the state will inspire other regions to follow suit. He also dismissed misconceptions being spread about the law, particularly those related to domicile status and live-in registrations, asserting that the UCC is a law designed to protect the rights of all citizens.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs, senior government officials, and members of the UCC committee.