CM Dhami releases book documenting Uttarakhand’s 25-year political journey

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday released senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat’s book titled ‘Uttarakhand State’s New Political History’ at his official residence, describing it as an important and authentic record of the state’s political and administrative evolution since its formation.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the book presents comprehensive documentation of Uttarakhand’s political developments, administrative transitions, and sequential milestones.

Several dignitaries, authors, journalists, and public representatives attended the event and extended their congratulations to Rawat for his work.

The Chief Minister said Rawat had compiled the 25-year political journey of Uttarakhand with “remarkable coherence and authenticity”, calling it a commendable contribution.

He noted that while many books exist on the state’s history, culture, and folk traditions, compiling a factual and analytical account of the post-statehood phase was a challenging task, one that the author had accomplished with excellence.

“Divided into five sections, the book will prove especially useful for researchers, students, and youth preparing for administrative services,” the statement added.

Dhami said Uttarakhand had experienced a period of political instability after its formation, which affected the pace of development.

“Rawat has presented this entire period authentically, creating an important historical compilation with the help of rare documents and press clippings,” he said.

He added that writing history requires factual accuracy, vision, and integrity, and praised Rawat for preserving the era with “journalistic sincerity and courage”.

Highlighting the importance of reading, the Chief Minister said that despite instant access to information in the internet age, the value of books remains unmatched. Books enrich thought and preserve knowledge in a lasting form.

He urged people to promote reading by gifting books instead of bouquets at public events, saying, “This will enhance interest in reading and also encourage authors.”

Dhami also emphasised the need to preserve Uttarakhand’s regional languages, including Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, especially in a rapidly changing technological era shaped by Artificial Intelligence.

He said students should promote literature, folk traditions, and content creation in their mother tongues. The government, he added, is making significant efforts by organising competitions and honouring young creators who contribute through writing, music collections, research, and digital content in local languages.

The Chief Minister appealed to students to use local languages at home, in schools, and within their communities, and to take initiatives to carry forward the region’s literature and folk culture to younger generations.

He said the state government is launching new initiatives to strengthen language preservation and will continue to take effective steps in this direction.