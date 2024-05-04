CM, Dy CM obsessed with ‘pen drive’, forgotten about guarantees: K’taka BJP chief



Hubballi: Commenting on the sex video scandal involving JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday for “forgetting about the guarantees and talking only about a pen drive containing obscene videos”.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said the Karnataka government seems to be obsessed with the pen drive.

“Our stand on Prajwal Revanna is clear. There is no question of the BJP standing with the accused. No one can escape the clutches of the law. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, so there is no question of supporting Prajwal Revanna,” Vijayendra said.

“But, the state government seems to have forgotten about its guarantees and that is why it is only talking about the sex scandal. Even the people of the state are saying that the Congress is using the scandal as a political weapon,” he added.

Last Tuesday, the JD-S suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Vijayendra also said that the sex scandal episode will not impact the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as people are determined to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third term.

“Incidents like this should not occur, it is a shameful matter. Also, allegations that I knew about the case from before are baseless. I had no knowledge about this case,” Vijayendra said.

“Going by the developments in the case, it is clear that Congress had information about the pen drive containing obscene videos from before. They waited until the first phase of Lok Sabha elections was over in the state and then released it. People are talking also about the timing of the release. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should clarify this,” Vijayendra said.



