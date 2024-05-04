IPL 2024: He just looks really flattered at the moment, says Finch on Hardik Pandya



Mumbai: Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch dwelled on Mumbai Indians performance after 24-runs defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Finch also said that Hardik Pandya is feeling the pressure of a tournament such as an IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah (3-18) and Nuwan Thushara (3-42) claimed three wickets apiece at each end of the KKR innings as Mumbai Indians restricted them to a paltry 169 despite brilliant fighting 70 off 52 balls by Venkatesh Iyer, who raised 83 runs for the sixth wicket in the company of Manish Pandey.

“You would expect them to chase 170 with the dew falling at the Wankhede stadium. It’s a beautiful place to bat generally. Yes it was a bit uncharacteristic in the way it turned a bit more and a bit more two paced than what we have seen in the past,” said Finch to Star Sports Cricket Live.

Mitchell Starc claimed 4-33, bagging three wickets in four balls in the 19th over to end Mumbai’s innings for 145 after spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy had reduced them to 61/4 with identical 2-22 hauls.

“He just looks really flattered at the moment, he looks really drained and someone who is feeling the pressure. And I feel for him, I have been in that situation myself where everything that you’re trying personally doesn’t seem to be working. And when the team isn’t performing as well, that’s a very difficult place to be. And that’s one thing where you’re not performing and the teams winning, that’s something you’d take as a captain but you bare all responsibility as captain for the team’s performance and that is an incredibly hard place to be, particularly in this competition where it’s so brutal.”

KKR will next face Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow on Sunday while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.