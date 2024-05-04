KMC Hospital Attavar to organize ‘Pain-Free Mangalore Campaign’

Mangaluru: The Department of Rheumatology and Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation are organizing the “Pain-Free Mangalore” campaign, a first of its kind in Mangalore from 6th to 11th, May 2024 between 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

This will be a one-stop solution to all kinds of arthritis (Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, gout) and autoimmune diseases (lupus, scleroderma, myositis) musculoskeletal pain (fibromyalgia, myofascial pain syndrome), stroke-related pain and pain associated with spinal injury. A team of experts from Rheumatology and Physical Medicine rehabilitation will lead the camp. Those suffering from joint pain, back pain, muscle aches, or any of the above-mentioned diseases, can avail free consultation and Physiotherapy. Lab tests will be done at a discounted rate.

The camp is appointment-based. Call 7022078002 to schedule your appointment or for more details.

The Medical Superintendent, of KMC Hospital, Attavar has requested the public to avail the benefits of this camp.