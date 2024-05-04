KMC Hospital Attavar to organize ‘Pain-Free Mangalore Campaign’

By
Media Release
-
Spread the love

KMC Hospital Attavar to organize ‘Pain-Free Mangalore Campaign’

Mangaluru: The Department of Rheumatology and Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation are organizing the “Pain-Free Mangalore” campaign, a first of its kind in Mangalore from 6th to 11th, May 2024 between 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

This will be a one-stop solution to all kinds of arthritis (Rheumatoid arthritis, Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, gout) and autoimmune diseases (lupus, scleroderma, myositis) musculoskeletal pain (fibromyalgia, myofascial pain syndrome), stroke-related pain and pain associated with spinal injury. A team of experts from Rheumatology and Physical Medicine rehabilitation will lead the camp. Those suffering from joint pain, back pain, muscle aches, or any of the above-mentioned diseases, can avail free consultation and Physiotherapy. Lab tests will be done at a discounted rate.

The camp is appointment-based. Call 7022078002 to schedule your appointment or for more details.

The Medical Superintendent, of KMC Hospital, Attavar has requested the public to avail the benefits of this camp.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply