CM Fadnavis congratulates Maha, Mumbai unit chiefs over BJP’s stellar performance in civic polls

Mumbai: As the BJP-led Mahayuti has taken a lead in a majority of the 29 municipal corporations and the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the BMC in early leads, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, through video calls, congratulated state unit chief Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai unit chief Ameet Satam over the party’s stellar performance.

CM Fadnavis praised Chavan’s leadership, stating: “Honourable Ravindra Chavan, many congratulations to you. Under your leadership, the party has achieved a remarkable victory across Maharashtra. It’s truly a spectacular win, and I want to congratulate you from the bottom of my heart.”

Further, the Chief Minister also congratulated Satam: “Amit, many congratulations! You’ve done a great job, and there’s no need to worry now. You’ve performed exceptionally well, and I’m very happy for you. Let’s hope for the best as we move forward.”

His tone was upbeat and encouraging, reflecting the positive atmosphere within the party.

Revenue Minister and BJP’s in-charge for the 29 municipal corporation polls Chandrashekhar Bawankule congratulated the Chief Minister for the party’s success and also over the performance of the Mahayuti.

In a post on X, Bawankule said: “Storm of development.. An invincible wave of trust.. And the unbreakable devotion of the people! From every corner of Maharashtra, the roar echoes loud and clear – Devabhau’s leadership is Maharashtra’s destiny! Mahayuti’s thunderous surge everywhere! These aren’t just leads – they’re the heartbeat of the people: a resounding YES to progress, good governance, and a stronger, Viksit Maharashtra! Calm yet unbeatable willpower, razor-sharp decision-making, and relentless hard work – that’s our @Dev_Fadnavis ji, Devabhau!”

He further stated: “His visionary blueprint has put Maharashtra on the global map – world-class infrastructure, massive FDI inflow, booming jobs.. everything soaring to new heights! This victory march is forged in the sweat, blood, and unwavering loyalty of every single karyakarta! From every booth, every voter has placed their faith – we stand rock-solid behind Devabhau, always! To the millions of Maharashtra voters who stood in long queues and cast your sacred vote—you are the true heroes. Your wisdom has sealed Maharashtra’s destiny in strong, decisive hands. We bow in deep gratitude and pledge to honour this trust with even greater dedication. Absolute Triumph.. Unstoppable Maharashtra.. Unparalleled Development! Congratulations Devabhau, Jai Maharashtra!”

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora in his post on X said: “In Mumbai, only two brothers… The darling brother and the god-brother!”

He thereby taunted that the reunion between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and their alliance have failed miserably to work magic in the BMC elections.

In another post, Deora stated: “The @mybmc results have put an end to the soap opera of #Mumbai politics, proving the city prefers progress & accountability over melodrama & masala. @mieknathshinde ji’s Shiv Sena is the true #ShivSena & family drama failed to steal the spotlight. The golden era for India’s commercial & cultural hub is just beginning.”

Meanwhile, in Pune (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP has taken a commanding lead. Interestingly, the two rival factions of the NCP (led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar) reportedly formed a local alliance in these areas to counter the BJP but are currently trailing.

In Thane, which is a stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his faction of the Shiv Sena is maintaining a lead.

In the case of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the estranged cousins reunited for this election to consolidate the “Marathi Manoos” vote. However, they have not succeeded in winning the BMC polls on Marathi identity and Thackeray legacy.

In PMC and PCMC, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions are testing their ground-level strength for the first time in a major civic poll since their split. But the BJP has outsmarted the alliance between the Pawar factions.