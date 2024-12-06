CM Himanta Sarma invites FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Advantage Assam Summit

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to invite her to the upcoming investor summit — ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today. I am extremely grateful to her for graciously accepting our invitation to be part of #AdvantageAssam 2025.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and extended him the invitation for the summit.

“I began the last day of my productive Delhi visit by calling upon Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya. I have had the pleasure to invite him to #AdvantageAssam 2025 and also used the opportunity to discuss ongoing efforts related to Assam,” the CM wrote in X.

Earlier, CM Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers for the investor summit. PM Modi has agreed to kickstart the summit which is scheduled to take place in February next year.

Notably, “Advantage Assam 2.0”, the Investment and Infrastructure Summit will bring Assam’s rich cultural legacy to the world stage.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the event, which is set for February 24 and 25, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans. He said, “This summit is a platform to showcase Assam’s rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors.”

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister stated.

The preparations are underway for this cultural event.

The Chief Minister said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.” The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present.

This action comes after Assam has set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.