Maternal deaths: K’taka BJP lodges complaint with Lokayukta, seeks judicial probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on Friday demanding an investigation into maternal deaths in the state allegedly due to poor quality IV fluids and demanded a judicial probe into the tragedy.

The BJP delegation headed by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, submitted the complaint to the Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil.

“This tragedy demands accountability, transparency, and immediate corrective action,” Narayanaswamy stated.

“The resignation of Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Health Minister is not just a demand but an ethical necessity. Failure to act decisively will not only deepen public anger but will also be remembered as a dark chapter in Karnataka’s governance,” he charged.

“We demand a judicial enquiry to uncover the truth behind these deaths, identify those responsible for producing substandard medical supplies, and investigate the attempts to suppress facts,” Narayanaswamy demanded.

“These circumstances are nothing but a blatant betrayal of public trust. The deaths of these women are not mere statistics; they are the result of a healthcare system rotting under political negligence, administrative inefficiency, and moral corruption,” the complaint by the BJP stated.

The citizens of Karnataka trusted the government to safeguard their lives, but this incident has shattered that trust irreparably, he said.

“The Congress-led government has failed to protect its most vulnerable citizens and instead resorted to protecting those culpable for this tragedy,” the BJP claimed.

The BJP in its submission also demanded immediate relief and compensation, prosecution of responsible individuals, reforms in healthcare procurement and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

“We write with immense outrage and deep sorrow over horrifying deaths of several women in government hospitals across Karnataka due to the administration of substandard intravenous (IV) fluids. This tragedy reflects a catastrophic failure of the Congress led government in Karnataka. The gross negligence is coupled with active collusion to hide the truth,” the memorandum stated.

“The latest such victim was one pregnant woman from Kudligi who was admitted in VIMS, Ballari on November 24 and passed away on November 26. Following huge public outcry, a three-member committee of experts was constituted. The committee confirmed that the death of pregnant women was due to administration of sub-standard IV fluids,” the complaint stated.

The administration of sub-standard IV fluids in government hospitals points to an absolute disregard for patient safety and exposes systemic corruption.

“Instead of addressing root causes of these preventable deaths, the health authorities and the government tried to suppress the truth,” it alleged.

BJP MLC N. Ravikumar, State Convenor K. Narayana, State Co-Convenor of Doctor Cell Dr. M.S. Sadananda, State Committee Member, Doctor Cell Dr. H. Laxman, State Mahila Morcha President Manjula and MLA C.K. Ramamurthy were present.

Sumaya, the latest victim, was admitted to VIMS in Ballari on November 10. Following a cesarean surgery on November 12, she was administered IV fluids, after which she developed kidney issues that eventually led to multiple organ failure. She was undergoing dialysis but succumbed on December 5.

Prior to Sumaya, Rojamma, Nandini, Muskaan, Mahalaxmi and Lalitamma also died due to post-delivery complications in Ballari district.

These incidents have caused widespread concern and outrage across the state.

Following the deaths of six women after delivery, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday that this year, 327 maternal deaths have been reported in the state.

Speaking to the media on Friday, following the death of another woman after delivery in Ballari district, Minister Rao stated, “I have given directions to investigate all cases.”

“There should not be tolerance in such cases. Strict legal action needs to be initiated. The pharmaceutical companies are taking shelter under the law. The law has failed to punish them when they are found guilty,” Minister Rao pointed out.

Minister Rao maintained that if everything is going to be alright with his resignation, then he is ready to tender it.

The government has considered the issue of death of women after delivery very seriously, he stressed.



