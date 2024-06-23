CM Kejriwal knocks SC’s door against interim stay on bail in excise policy case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the interim stay granted by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

Further, it is learnt that Kejriwal’s legal team has sought an urgent hearing of the matter by the apex court on Monday.

In an interim direction, the Delhi High Court on June 21 stayed the release of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the trial court’s bail order.

Halting CM Kejriwal’s release, a vacation bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja of the high court directed that the bail order should not be enforced until the matter is heard in full. Later that day, the Delhi High Court reserved its order in the matter and said that it would pass its order in two to three days.

The ED had requested the trial court on Thursday for a 48-hour deferral in signing the bail bond following the pronouncement of the order. However, the trial court firmly denied the ED’s plea for a stay on its order granting bail.