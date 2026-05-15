Dissolve NTA, hand over NEET 2024 probe to CBI too: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, on Friday launched a sharp attack over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, demanding the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and a comprehensive CBI investigation into both the 2024 and 2025 examinations.

Reacting to reports suggesting irregularities and possible paper leaks in NEET-2025, Gehlot alleged that exam papers had been leaked “in one form or another” on multiple occasions and accused the authorities of repeatedly failing students.

Speaking to the media, Gehlot said that incidents linked to alleged paper leaks in 2024, 2025 and 2026 should all be investigated together.

“If they truly have the courage, they should order a comprehensive enquiry into all these exams. The case should be handed over to the CBI. Once the incidents from the previous dates are also included in the investigation, the truth will come out automatically,” he said.

Gehlot claimed that many people had benefited from earlier leaks and suggested that the same network may have been active again in 2025.

“The people involved earlier are the same people involved now. Whenever such scams happen under their watch, whether paper leaks or OMR sheet tampering, their approach shows complete indifference towards the public,” he claimed.

The senior Congress leader also questioned the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA), saying repeated controversies surrounding competitive exams have eroded public trust. “The NTA should be disbanded. When papers are repeatedly getting leaked, when you are unable to stop it, and when examinations cannot be conducted properly, then the authority should be returned to the states,” Gehlot said.

He argued that states had previously conducted such examinations effectively and claimed the system was more accountable then.

Gehlot also used the controversy to target the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of ignoring governance issues while focussing only on religious politics.

“They have absolutely no interest in good governance. Their sole focus is on talking about Hindus to win elections; but how long will even the Hindu community tolerate this constant rhetoric? Even they have begun to realise and question what they are actually gaining. You win elections in our name, but are you truly working for the welfare of Hindus? Do Hindus not suffer when inflation rises? Of course, Hindus suffer too,” Gehlot said.

Calling religion-based politics “dangerous,” Gehlot described it as “a threat to democracy.”

When asked about Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, reportedly stating that NEET examinations may be conducted online in the future, Gehlot refrained from directly commenting on the proposal. However, he made indirect remarks targeting Pradhan, saying, “I cannot offer any comment on this matter at this moment. As far as Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan is concerned, you are well aware that during the Manesar incident, he played a pivotal role on the management’s side. While there were indeed other prominent figures involved, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan was the specific management representative at the centre of it all; therefore, what comment can I possibly make regarding him? If I were to say anything at all, they would simply claim that I am deliberately speaking against him. Only time will tell whether he will actually be able to implement organising of online exams,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot’s remarks come amid growing political pressure over alleged irregularities in national-level competitive examinations, with Opposition parties demanding stricter accountability and transparency in the examination system.