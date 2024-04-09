Laxmi Memorial College Holds Graduation Day and Annual Day Celebrations

Mangaluru: Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing celebrated the Graduation and Annual ceremony on April 7, for the outgoing 19th batch of M.Sc nursing, 23rd batch of B.Sc nursing, 21st batch of P B BSc nursing, and 27th batch of GNM at AJIMS Auditorium Mangalore.

The celebration started with the ostentatious procession of the graduates accompanied by the faculty and the dignitaries. All the dignitaries were offered a traditional welcome, followed by the invocation dance performed by the 3rd year B Sc nursing students. The annual report was presented by the Principal Dr Larissa Martha Sams. Further, the SNA Annual report was read by Sophia Riyanna, SNA Advisor.

The much-awaited and enthusiastic moment was the receiving of awards and certificates by the graduates from the Chief Guest Maj Gen Elizabeth John Former ADGMNS, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, and Guest of Honour Dr Jacintha D’Souza, District Surgeon and Superintendent, Govt Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore.

Prof Shambhavi administered the oath to the graduates. The ceremony witnessed the awarding of graduation certificates to 72 diplomas, 89 graduates, and 3 post-graduates. It was a moment that fascinated everyone with the achievement of the students. The Chief Guest Maj Gen Elizabeth John addressed to recognize the positive strength within ourselves and not comparing ourselves with others.

Proficiency prizes were awarded by the Chief Guest Maj Gen Elizabeth John. University rank holders, highest aggregate, and best outgoing students award, and those who excelled in extracurricular activities were honored by Prashanth Shetty Vice President of Laxmi Memorial Education Trust.

In her address to the gathering, the guest of honor Dr Jacintha D’Souza empowered the students to be active participants and not to stop learning. The graduate response was given by Christeena Joseph. The Presidential address was given by Prashanth Shetty. The College magazine Epiphany 2023-24 was also released during this occasion.

A red carpet welcome was given by Dr Diana Lobo, the convenor of the program. The vote of thanks was delivered by Vice Principal, Dr Theresa L Mendonca. The graduation program was compered by Patsey Castelino and Prameela P Faculty of the college. The program culminated with the College Anthem followed by a recession of the graduates.