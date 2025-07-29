CM Nitish inaugurates Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum and Smriti Stupa in Vaishali

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa in Vaishali, a grand cultural and spiritual monument that has been developed over six years at a cost of Rs 550.48 crore.

Spread across 72 acres, the memorial complex spans both Vaishali and Muzaffarpur districts and stands as a tribute to the global Buddhist legacy of Bihar.

The sprawling site, built by the Building Construction Department, includes a library, visitor centre, museum block, amphitheatre, meditation centre, cafeteria, a 500 KW solar power plant, parking, and other state-of-the-art facilities — all designed to enhance the experience of both domestic and international tourists.

On the occasion, CM Nitish Kumar was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Vijay Chaudhary, and other NDA leaders.

The inauguration was marked by the presence of Buddhist monks from 15 countries, who participated in ritual worship ceremonies before the CM conducted a detailed inspection of the premises.

A special highlight of the event was the installation of the holy bone urn of Lord Buddha on the first floor of the museum.

This sacred relic, discovered during the 1958–62 excavation of the Mud Stupa, holds immense historical and religious significance and is regarded as one of the most authentic relics, even referenced by Chinese traveller Hiuen Tsang.

The Smriti Stupa itself is a marvel of architecture, constructed using 42,373 sandstone blocks from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan, assembled using a tongue-and-groove technique to ensure both aesthetic and seismic strength.

A grand statue of Lord Buddha, sculpted by artisans from Odisha, further enhances the spiritual aura of the site.

Ahead of the event, Nitish Kumar shared his thoughts on the social media platform X stating, “It is a pleasure to inform that the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa, Vaishali, is being inaugurated on July 29, 2025. Monks and Buddhists from around 15 countries are attending this moment of pride for all Biharis.”

He further emphasised that he had personally monitored the progress of the project to ensure timely and high-quality completion.

The CM reiterated Vaishali’s historic role in Buddhism, being the place where first republican governance was established and where women were first inducted into the Buddhist Sangha.

According to Bihar Tourism Department Secretary Pranav Kumar, “This museum-cum-stupa is a grand symbol of Bihar’s cultural and Buddhist heritage. It will not only place Vaishali on the global Buddhist tourism map but also revive local culture, tourism, and employment opportunities.”

Its proximity to the historic Pushkarni pond and the original Mud Stupa site further elevates its heritage value.

The site’s eco-friendly design and green landscaping aim to provide visitors with a spiritually enriching and environmentally conscious experience.