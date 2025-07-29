Nagara Panchami Observed with Fervor Throughout Udupi District

Udupi: Nagara Panchami, a significant festival marking the commencement of the Shravana month, was celebrated with deep devotion and traditional reverence across the Udupi district on Tuesday. Natural Naga groves, traditionally known as Nagabanas, and dedicated Naga temples throughout the region were thronged with devotees participating in elaborate prayer rituals.

Worshippers offered a variety of traditional items to the Naga deity, Naga, demonstrating their respect and seeking blessings. These offerings included flowers, fruits, the distinctive pingara (areca flowers), fragrant kedige (screw pine), milk (ksheera), and tender coconut water (gendali elaneeru), all integral components of the traditional ceremonies.

At the revered Sri Krishna Math, Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, the seer of Paryaya Puttige Math, led special pujas at the Takshaka shrine, an establishment attributed to Sri Vadiraja Theertha. He also performed rituals at the sacred Ashwattha tree Naga shrine within the Math complex. A substantial gathering of devotees was observed at the shrine dedicated to Lord Subrahmanya, further highlighting the festival’s significance.

Numerous prominent natural Naga groves and temples in the vicinity of Udupi hosted specialized pujas throughout the day. Temple priests conducted early morning cleansing rituals for the Naga idols, subsequently adorning them with a diverse array of flowers. The idols were meticulously decorated using traditional items such as hingara and kedage flowers. This was followed by ksheera abhisheka, a sacred milk ablution, and sihaal, a specific form of ritualistic offering. Following the mangala arati, the ceremonial lamp ritual, hingara prasada was distributed amongst the gathered devotees, symbolizing divine grace.

Pujas were conducted at various significant locations, including the Sri Lakshmi Narayana Matha in Kadekar, the Naga temple near Brahmagiri Circle, the Sangri Nagabana in Doddanagudde, and at sites in Tangoḍu, Mangoḍu, Muchukoḍu, Aritoḍu, and the Saralebettu Kodi Naga Brahmasthana.

Additional special rituals were also observed at the Manchikeri Nagabana in Manipal, the Mahatobara Shankaranarayana Temple in Kodavoor, the Ishtasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Kakunje, the Nagabana in Indrali, and the Umamaheshwara Temple in Saralebettu, Manipal.

At the Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in Udupi, elaborate decorative pujas were performed specifically for the Naga deity. Similarly, the Vasuki Subrahmanya Temple in Kunjibettu, Sagri, and Ballal Nagar in Marpalli were focal points of grand celebrations, featuring a diverse range of traditional rituals that marked the auspicious occasion. The festival was observed peacefully across the district, strengthening community bonds and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region.