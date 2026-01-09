CM Nitish reviews JP Ganga Path’s beautification work in Patna

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday visited the JP Ganga Path, also known as Patna’s Marine Drive, and reviewed the ongoing plantation, landscaping, and beautification work along the stretch.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the work and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeframe.

“On Friday, I inspected the landscaping, tree plantation, and beautification work being carried out on the JP Ganga Path. I instructed the authorities to complete the work at the earliest. As this park is located along the banks of the Ganga River, special attention must be paid to public safety and convenience. I also emphasised the need to ensure road safety and smooth traffic flow. In the future, this area will emerge as a major attraction for the people,” CM Nitish said.

The JP Ganga Path, situated along the bank of the Ganga River in Patna, has emerged as one of the city’s major attractions since it was opened to the public.

The project, constructed by the Bihar State Road Construction Corporation Limited (BSRCCL), has been developed at a cost of Rs 3,831 crore and spans a total length of 20.5 kilometres.

The four-lane Marine Drive connects key locations, including Digha, Atal Path, LCT Ghat, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University, NIT, Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, Krishna Ghat, Patna Ghat, and Didarganj. It is also linked to major routes such as JP Setu, Mahatma Gandhi Setu, and the Patna Ring Road.

The foundation stone of the project was laid on October 11, 2013, on the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

The JP Ganga Path has significantly reduced travel time across the city, enabling commuters to travel from Digha to Didarganj in just 20–25 minutes, compared to the earlier travel time of one-and-a-half to two hours via Ashok Rajpath and the Patna Bypass Road.

The road has also enhanced emergency and medical connectivity, particularly providing quicker access to PMCH and AIIMS Patna for patients from North Bihar districts such as Chhapra, Gopalganj, and Siwan.