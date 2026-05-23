CM Sarma meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses roadmap for Assam’s future growth and development

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held extensive discussions on the state’s future growth trajectory, infrastructure expansion, and long-term economic development roadmap.

The meeting, held at the official residence of the Union Finance Minister, focused on strengthening Centre-state cooperation and accelerating developmental initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a major economic hub in the Northeast region.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union government for its continued support to Assam over the past several years.

He acknowledged the role played by the Union Finance Ministry and various central agencies in facilitating infrastructure projects, investment promotion, welfare schemes, and financial assistance for the state.

In a message shared after the meeting, the Chief Minister said he thanked Union Finance Minister Sitharaman for the “constant support extended to Assam” and discussed key priorities concerning the state’s development journey in the coming years.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi were also present during the discussions.

According to official sources, the meeting covered a wide range of issues related to Assam’s economic growth, infrastructure modernisation, industrial development, and investment opportunities.

Discussions were also held on enhancing financial support for ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at improving connectivity, boosting employment generation, and strengthening public infrastructure across the state.

Over the last few years, Assam has witnessed rapid progress in sectors such as road transport, railways, healthcare, education, tourism, energy, and digital infrastructure.

The state government has been actively working to attract domestic and international investment while promoting ease of doing business and industrial growth.

Sources also indicated that Chief Minister Sarma highlighted Assam’s growing potential in emerging sectors, including semiconductor manufacturing, green energy, logistics, tourism, and technology-driven industries.

The state has also been focusing on expanding connectivity projects and positioning itself as a strategic gateway to Southeast Asia under the Indian government’s ‘Act East Policy’.

The meeting also underscored the importance of close coordination between the Centre and the Assam government in implementing developmental programmes and sustaining the momentum of economic transformation in the state.

Officials said that continued support from the Union government remains crucial for Assam’s long-term developmental goals and for ensuring inclusive growth across both urban and rural regions.

The discussions are being viewed as part of Assam’s broader efforts to prepare for the next phase of economic expansion and infrastructure-led development while strengthening collaboration with the Centre to create greater opportunities for the people of the state.