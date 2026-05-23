Russia: Death toll from Starobilsk college drone strike rises to 18

Moscow: The death toll from the attack on a dormitory in Starobelsk in Russia’s Luhansk region, has risen to 18 with more bodies being found in the rubble, local media reported.

There may be three more children under the rubble, the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations stated.

“The bodies of two more people were recovered from the rubble. This brings the total to 60 injured, 18 of whom died,” Russia’s Tass news agency quoted a ministry official as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Friday condemned the Ukrainian attack on the Starobilsk college.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko, the college was targetted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with four fixed-wing UAVs.

86 children aged 14 to 18 were present in the premises when the attack happened.

The United Nations has also condemned the attack with Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, saying: “We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur. Regarding Ukraine, I would like to note that we are following with concern reports of the overnight shelling of a college building and dormitory in the city of Starobilsk …, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people, including children.”

Attacks like this are prohibited by international humanitarian law. “We urge all parties concerned to refrain from any actions that could further escalate an already dangerous situation,” Dujarric added.

At a Security Council meeting convened at Russia’s request following the attack, Vanessa Frazier noted that Children, schools, and hospitals should never be targets during armed conflict.

“Civilians, children, humanitarian personnel, and civilian objects —including schools and hospitals — must never be targetted. The protection of children must remain a priority. Their homes, their classrooms, and their futures cannot be considered collateral damage,” Frazier said.

“We are following reports of deaths and injuries in Luhansk last night. Many questions regarding this attack remain unanswered. While we await answers to these questions, we emphasise the need for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire as a means of achieving a lasting, negotiated end to the war,” stated Tammy Bruce, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN.