CM Siddaramaiah Emphasizes Education’s Role in Addressing Social Issues

Udupi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that education must prioritize responding to societal challenges, emphasizing the need for ideological and scientific education. He made these remarks during the inauguration of the Kisan Sabha auditorium and the 35th-anniversary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi High School in Karkala, an institution managed by the trust.

Reflecting on his own upbringing, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared his experience as the first graduate in his family, drawing parallels with Veerappa Moily’s arduous journey. He commended Moily’s unwavering commitment to the less fortunate, particularly highlighting his pro bono legal services for the underprivileged during his legal career. The Chief Minister lauded Moily’s integrity in both his legal and political endeavors, wishing him continued dedication to public service.

Siddaramaiah praised Veerappa Moily’s initiative in establishing the Kisan Sabha in Karkala and subsequently founding a high school aimed at providing educational opportunities to underprivileged and academically challenged students. He congratulated the institution on its 35th anniversary, expressing his hope that it would continue to foster rational and scientific thinking among its students.

While acknowledging the increase in the state’s literacy rate from 12-15% to 75%, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of reinforcing scientific temper and rationality within the education system. He reiterated that addressing social issues should remain central to the purpose of education.

He underscored that education’s primary goal should be to provide equal opportunities for all. He noted that historical inequalities have deprived certain communities of literacy and cultural access. Quoting B. R. Ambedkar, he emphasized that political freedom is rendered insignificant without social and economic equality.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed his government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises. He assured that the needs of the people of Karkala would be addressed in a phased manner. He reported that 158 out of 165 assurances made during his first term as Chief Minister in 2013 were successfully implemented. Since returning to power in 2023, the government has already fulfilled 243 out of 590 promises within the past two and a half years.

He further stated that the government is allocating over Rs 52,000 crore annually to guarantee schemes, benefiting disadvantaged individuals across all communities. To date, Rs 1.20 lakh crore has been allocated to these guarantees. He reiterated the government’s dedication to ensuring the equitable distribution of the nation’s wealth.

In response to requests from local representatives for financial assistance for the upcoming Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka in Karkala in 2027, he assured that the government would provide all necessary support for the historic event.

Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is focused on building a strong social foundation.

She highlighted the Gruha Lakshmi scheme as a significant step towards women’s empowerment, benefiting households across the state. She reported that 26 installments have been released, with ₹52,000 credited to 1.24 crore women beneficiaries.

She acknowledged that despite the Congress party not winning any seats in the Udupi district, the district has one of the highest numbers of Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries. She commended Uday Kumar for his efforts in ensuring that eligible beneficiaries throughout the Karkala constituency received the benefits of the scheme through personal outreach.

Minister Hebbalkar praised veteran leader M. Veerappa Moily, stating that his life serves as an example for all. She noted his introduction of the CET system to aid disadvantaged students and his establishment of an administration that served as a model for the country, later inspiring the Central Government’s Right to Education (RTE) Act.

She also commended the Mahatma Gandhi Residential School, founded by Moily, highlighting its selfless dedication to providing free education to underprivileged children. She described Moily as a guiding force and an ideal, emphasizing that dedicating over five decades to serving society is a remarkable achievement.

The Minister emphasized that social service is not a temporary endeavor but a lifelong mission. She asserted that if individuals dedicate their time, energy, and talent to the betterment of society, the state and the nation will continue to progress. She expressed her hope that the Kisan Sabha Trust will continue its service activities for years to come and remain a guiding light for society.

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa and Madhu Bangarappa, MLA Sunil Kumar, MLC Ivan D’Souza, SCDCC Bank President Dr. Rajendra Kumar, former Ministers Ramanath Rai, Vinay Kumar Sorake, and Jayaprakash Hegde, along with numerous other leaders and dignitaries, were present at the event.