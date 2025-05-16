CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates ‘Prajasoudha’ in Mangaluru, Appeals for Communal Harmony and Fair Central Funding

Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the newly completed Prajasoudha building in Mangaluru, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony and appealing for equitable resource allocation from the central government. The event, organized by the Revenue Department, Urban Development Department, and District Administration, marked the official handover of the new administrative building to the public.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recounted his involvement in the project, stating, “I performed the foundation stone ceremony for the Prajasoudha building, and I have now inaugurated it.” He attributed his initial involvement to his concern for former Minister Ramanath Rai. He highlighted the project’s initial progress under his previous tenure as Chief Minister, noting the release of funds for the first phase of construction. However, he criticized the subsequent BJP government for halting the project’s progress during their four years in power. “To complete this project, we had to return to power,” he asserted, adding a pointed question to MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, who chaired the event, as to why the inauguration had not occurred during the BJP’s term.

Beyond the inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised concerns regarding the financial relationship between the state and the central government. He stated, “The state pays Rs. 4.5 lakh crore in taxes to the central government, but the center returns only Rs. 65,000 crore, including funds for the Smart City project — only about 15-16%. Isn’t this an injustice by the central government towards our state?” He urged MLA Kamath to convey to Prime Minister Modi the need to rectify this perceived unfair treatment of Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also commended Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his dedicated efforts in making Dakshina Kannada a drug-free district, expressing appreciation for the ongoing initiatives in this regard. This acknowledgment underscores the government’s commitment to addressing social issues prevalent in the region.

A key theme of the Chief Minister’s address was the promotion of communal harmony and social justice. “Our land is a garden of peace for all communities. It is a place where people love each other. Let us further strengthen this society. Alongside, let us reform social inequalities and build a society grounded in social justice,” he passionately appealed. He emphasized the significance of maintaining peace and harmony, particularly in the “highly conscious” Dakshina Kannada district, stating that communal clashes must be avoided.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises to the people. He pointed to the establishment of a medical college in Puttur as an example, stating, “We have acted as we said. We had promised to establish a medical college in the district; accordingly, we have set up a medical college in Puttur. Currently, we are building a 250-bed hospital and plan to expand it by another 250 beds.” This commitment to healthcare infrastructure signifies the government’s focus on improving access to quality medical services for the residents of Dakshina Kannada.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Assembly Speaker U T Khader, District Minister in charge Dinesh Gundurao, Minister Krishna Byaregowda, Bairathi Suresh, MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Ashok Rai MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Ivan D’Souza, and DC Mullai Muhilan, among others. Their presence underscores the significance of the Prajasoudha building and the government’s commitment to the region’s development. The Prajasoudha is expected to streamline administrative processes and provide a centralized location for various government services, benefiting the citizens of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada.