BJP Workers Arrested in Mangalore Following Black Flag Protest Against CM Siddaramaiah

Mangalore: Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were arrested in Mangalore today following an attempt to obstruct Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s convoy with black flags. The incident occurred at Bengavadi as the Chief Minister was en route from Mangalore International Airport to the inauguration ceremony of the new district administrative center, ‘Praja Souda,’ in Padil.

Reports indicate that as CM Siddaramaiah’s vehicle approached, BJP workers began shouting slogans and displaying black flags near Yeyadi, expressing their condemnation of the current state government. The protest was reportedly orchestrated by members of the BJP Mangalore North Mandal Youth Morcha.

The protestors were reportedly demanding a transfer of the investigation into the murder of Suhas Shetty, a local rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They allege the involvement of militants in Shetty’s death and are seeking government compensation for Shetty’s family.

Police personnel on duty acted swiftly to detain the protesting BJP workers, effectively preventing any further disruption to the Chief Minister’s itinerary.



