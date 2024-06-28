CM Siddaramaiah, state ministers meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: A delegation of Karnataka ministers led by Chief Minister Siddramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar on Friday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his office in the national capital and submitted a memorandum seeking his cooperation regarding projects connected with the state.

The delegation included State Power Minister K. J. George and Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah submitted the memorandum to Union Minister Gadkari.

The memorandum said, “On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I would like to express my gratitude for sanctioning many prestigious projects for the State of Karnataka. I am thankful to you and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for having approved the four green field corridors in the State including Satellite Town Ring Road to Bengaluru City. These corridors will optimise the efficiency of freight and passenger movement, and enhance the socio-economic development of the state and the country.

“I would like to draw your attention to the long-standing issue of declaration of 39 ‘in-principle approved roads’ as National Highways for a length of 5,225 kms. The Ministry has initiated action to foreclose the DPR preparations to the nearest stage of study. However, I would like to request you to reconsider the issue and take a decision to upgrade state highways with traffic intensity of more than 10,000 PCU/day,” Siddaramaiah said.



