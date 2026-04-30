KCCI Hosts Industry Leaders’ Forum, Addresses Key Industrial Concerns

Mangalore: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) convened a Large Scale Industry Leaders’ Forum at the Mangalore Club on April 29, 2026, bringing together prominent representatives from large-scale industries across the region. The interactive session focused on addressing critical industrial concerns and identifying opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament for Dakshina Kannada District, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Shri P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, President of KCCI, initiated the proceedings with a welcome address, expressing his sincere gratitude to all stakeholders, industry representatives, and government departments for their active participation. He underscored KCCI’s enduring commitment to advocating for enhanced infrastructure and safeguarding the interests of industries in the region. Shri Mudassar highlighted the Chamber’s proactive engagement in addressing issues related to connectivity, taxation, export challenges, and other pertinent industry concerns through its dedicated subcommittees and industry cells, acknowledging the strong support received from the administrative fraternity.

The President lauded the administration’s dedicated efforts in improving regional connectivity, a matter consistently raised by KCCI. He specifically acknowledged Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s leadership for his instrumental role in enhancing the motorability of the Shiradi Ghat stretch on NH-75 and facilitating the transfer of key stretches of NH-66 to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for improved maintenance and upkeep. He further expressed appreciation for the MP’s ongoing efforts to bolster infrastructure and attract investments, citing recent expressions of interest from the renewable energy and pharmaceutical sectors as encouraging developments.

CA Abdur Rahman Musba, Chairman of the Large Industries Committee and Honorary Treasurer of KCCI, provided delegates with a comprehensive overview of the Chamber’s initiatives and strategic development priorities for the district. He also drew attention to the effective utilization of the KCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre, urging industries to leverage its arbitration services for efficient and amicable dispute resolution.

Shri Jeethan Allen Sequeira, Honorary Secretary and Chairman of the EXIM Cell, addressed the forum on the transformative changes witnessed on NH-75, formerly a significant bottleneck connecting Mangaluru to Bengaluru via Shiradi Ghat. He recounted how poor road conditions previously led to substantial delays, elevated logistics costs, and the diversion of cargo from New Mangalore Port. Shri Sequeira noted that, through sustained efforts from the Chamber, various stakeholders, and relevant authorities, coupled with the support of Shri Nitin Gadkari, the four-laning of NH-75 up to Nelamangala. This infrastructural improvement has resulted in a significant reduction in travel time to approximately four and a half hours, enhancing efficiency, safety, and overall connectivity. He also mentioned that additional projects, including the Surathkal–BC Road stretch and Mani–Sampaje four-laning, are currently in progress.

In recognition of the challenges inherent in executing infrastructure projects in the difficult Shiradi Ghat terrain, KCCI felicitated several key contributors for their exemplary service, in the presence of Hon’ble MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Shri Nandakumar Pillai, Director Refineries, MPRL, and Capt. Manoj Joshi, Dy. Conservator, NMPA. The honorees included: Shri Praveen Kumar, former Project Director, Hassan Division; Shri Syed Amanullah, Project Director, Hassan Division; and Shri Abdulla Javed Azmi, General Manager (Tech) & Project Director, Mangaluru Division. A special felicitation was conferred upon Shri Nownith Kumar, Consultant, JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd., for his outstanding on-ground coordination and unwavering commitment. KCCI also acknowledged the contributions of his colleagues, Shri Dilip Shetty of JSW Infrastructure Limited and Shri Ramanathan L., Senior VP & Unit Head, JSW Coal & Container Terminal.

In his address, Capt. Brijesh Chowta congratulated the honorees and engaged in an interactive session with industry representatives. He provided updates on key infrastructure initiatives, including the completion of railway electrification on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru ghat section, progress on the Mangaluru bypass (Surathkal to BC Road) DPR, the upcoming lane widening project on the NH-66 stretch near NMPA, a proposal for a new railway station between Padil and Jokatte, and ongoing efforts to shift Southern Railway operations to South Western Railway for improved efficiency. He also highlighted his “Back to Ooru” initiative and released the latest KCCI Journal featuring this vision. Furthermore, he mentioned ongoing efforts to establish an Indian Maritime University campus in Mangaluru.

Past President Smt. Vathika Pai gracefully conducted the proceedings. Shri Divakar Pai Kochikar, Vice-President of KCCI, was present on stage, along with the Directors of KCCI. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor, Honorary Secretary of KCCI.