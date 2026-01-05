CM Stalin to launch distribution of 10 lakh laptops to TN college students today

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the first phase of the Tamil Nadu government’s ambitious laptop distribution programme, titled ‘The World Is in Your Hands’, on Monday. As part of the first phase, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed to college students across the state, marking a major step towards digital empowerment in higher education.

According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the initiative forms part of the DMK government’s broader focus on student welfare and inclusive growth. Since coming to power, the Stalin-led administration has implemented a range of education-oriented schemes, including the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, the Innovative Women scheme, the First-Generation Graduate scheme, Post-Matric Scholarship programmes, and Social Justice Hostels, all aimed at expanding educational access and reducing socio-economic barriers.

As a continuation of these efforts, the Chief Minister had announced the distribution of 20 lakh laptops to college students in two phases, with the objective of equipping them with digital skills required in today’s technology-driven world.

The inaugural function for the first phase will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Chennai Trade Centre. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin will also join the event.

Under the scheme, students studying in government engineering colleges, arts and science colleges, medical, agricultural and law institutions, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes will receive laptops. A total of 10 lakh students from these institutions are expected to benefit in the first phase.

The government is providing laptops from leading global brands such as Dell, Acer and HP. Each device comes equipped with an Intel i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home operating system, MS Office 365 software, and a high-quality laptop bag.

Officials said the initiative would significantly enhance students’ digital capabilities and improve their employment prospects. Access to modern technology will enable students to pursue opportunities in information technology, software development, data entry, digital marketing, graphic design, coding, web design and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.

The government noted that the scheme would help increase household incomes, reduce the rural-urban digital divide, and open up avenues for technology-based entrepreneurship.

Describing it as a landmark educational reform, the administration said the programme gives concrete shape to Tamil Nadu’s vision of inclusive digital development and prepares students to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving global economy.