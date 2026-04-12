CM Stalin watches IPL match amid intense poll campaign in TN

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin has took a brief break from his intense election campaign to watch an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai earlier in the day amid a highly intense campaign for the upcoming April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The match, held on Saturday, saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Chief Minister Stalin shared on Saturday on social media platform X that he took a quick break to watch the IPL 2026 action, specifically mentioning a match featuring the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In an Instagram post, the Chief Minister remarked on CSK opener Sanju Samson scoring a century, adding that he “could not avoid the feeling of missing his favorite cricketer MS Dhoni” during the match.

Despite the quick break, Chief Minister Stalin has maintained an aggressive campaign schedule, targeting AIADMK’s Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and addressing voters on “Dravidian Model 2.0”.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for April 23, with the DMK-led alliance projecting a major victory, aiming for more than 200 seats.

The Chief Minister has been actively campaigning, including using unique outreach methods like riding the Chennai Metro, while facing a competitive field that includes debutant Vijay’s TVK and AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Just before the match, Chief Minister Stalin was actively campaigning in Chennai, including a surprise Chennai Metro ride from Central to DMS station on April 10, where he interacted with commuters.

In an interview during the campaign trail on April 11, CM Stalin expressed immense confidence that the DMK-led alliance would retain power, securing over 200 seats.

Stalin dismissed concerns about the entry of new actors into politics, asserting that the DMK’s governance record will ensure victory, while taking a swipe at AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium appearance took place in an electrifying atmosphere, as CSK sought their first win of the season in front of a home crowd.

Stalin’s presence at the match was seen as a way to connect with a large, diverse audience, including young voters, while balancing the rigorous campaign schedule in the run-up to the state election.