CM Vijay blends experience and new faces in first Tamil Nadu Cabinet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Sunday unveiled a nine-member Cabinet that reflects a blend of political experience, administrative expertise, youth representation, and strategic political appointments, shortly after taking oath as the state’s new Chief Minister.

The first-ever Cabinet of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government includes veteran politicians, former bureaucrats, professionals, political strategists, and first-time legislators, signalling Vijay’s attempt to balance governance experience with a new political generation after the party’s landmark victory over the DMK in the Assembly elections.

Among the most prominent faces in the Cabinet is veteran leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, whose five-decade-long political career makes him one of the most experienced Ministers in the new government.

A 10-time legislator, Sengottaiyan began his political journey in the 1970s and first entered the Assembly in 1977 during the rise of M.G. Ramachandran’s AIADMK government. He later became a close associate of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and handled major portfolios, including Revenue and School Education.

Expelled from the AIADMK in 2025 following differences with the party’s General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Sengottaiyan later joined Vijay’s TVK.

N. Anand, popularly known as “Bussy” Anand, was also inducted into the Cabinet and is widely regarded as one of Vijay’s closest political associates.

Anand played a major role in building the party’s grassroots structure and campaign machinery across Tamil Nadu. He earlier served as an MLA in Puducherry after winning from the Bussy assembly constituency in 2006 and is known for several civic initiatives in his constituency.

Another key figure in the Cabinet is Aadhav Arjuna, regarded as one of TVK’s principal strategists and among the most visible public faces of the party. A former basketball player and President of the Basketball Federation of India, Arjuna previously served briefly in the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

The Villivakkam MLA-elect is also known for his role in expanding TVK’s organisational and electoral network across Tamil Nadu.

One of the biggest talking points in the Cabinet is the induction of 29-year-old S. Keerthana, the first woman MLA elected from Sivakasi.

A former political consultant and digital campaign strategist, Keerthana has previously worked with election teams linked to leaders such as M.K. Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Her elevation is being viewed as a strong signal towards youth and women’s representation in the new government.

Former IRS officer and doctor K.G. Arunraj also joined the Cabinet after resigning from government service to enter politics under Vijay’s leadership.

Arunraj, who served as TVK’s General Secretary for policy and propaganda, won from Tiruchengode with a significant margin.

R. Nirmal Kumar, who handled TVK’s IT and social media operations, has also been rewarded with a Ministerial berth after playing a major role in the party’s digital outreach and post-poll negotiations with Left parties.

A former BJP functionary, he joined the TVK in 2025.

Actor, comedian, television anchor and director A. Rajmohan, who served as TVK’s propaganda secretary, was inducted after winning from Egmore constituency.

Senior advocate and TVK treasurer P. Venkataramanan, considered the party’s prominent Brahmin face, also took oath as a Minister. He had earlier administered the party pledge during TVK’s maiden State conference in 2024.

Dentist-turned-politician K.T. Prabhu, who defeated Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) founder Seeman in Karaikudi, completed the Cabinet line-up.

Political observers view the composition of Vijay’s first Cabinet as an effort to project inclusivity, administrative capability and generational change as the actor-turned-politician begins his first term in office.