CM Vijay to meet families of stampede victims on Friday, launch Rs 1700 crore industrial project in Karur

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will visit Karur on Friday to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the 2025 Karur stampede, distribute government job appointment orders to eligible family members, unveil welfare measures, and launch a major industrial project expected to generate thousands of jobs.

The visit comes nearly ten months after the September 27, 2025, stampede at a TVK campaign event in Veluchamipuram that claimed 41 lives and left several others injured.

The tragedy remains one of the deadliest political gathering accidents in Tamil Nadu in recent years.

According to the official itinerary, the Chief Minister will leave Chennai by flight at 11 a.m. and arrive in Tiruchy before travelling by road to Karur. His first major engagement will be a public function at the Atlas Kalaiyaranga Ground on the Karur-Salem Bypass Road, where he is expected to address a gathering and announce a series of welfare measures.

During the event, Vijay will hand over compassionate government appointment orders to 32 members of families who lost relatives in the stampede.

He will also distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries under various government schemes.

A key highlight of the visit will be the foundation stone laying ceremony for a private non-leather footwear manufacturing facility to be established in Karur at an estimated investment of Rs 1,700 crore.

The proposed industrial project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 13,500 people and is being projected as a significant boost to the region’s manufacturing sector and local economy.

Following the public programme, the Chief Minister will proceed to the Government Tourist House for a brief halt before meeting the bereaved families.

Officials said the interaction is intended to reassure the families of the government’s continued support and rehabilitation efforts.

Extensive security arrangements have been made for the visit. Around 6,500 police personnel have been deployed across Karur district, with elaborate security measures in place along the Chief Minister’s travel route and at all venues.

Traffic diversions and crowd management plans have also been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the programmes. After completing his engagements in Karur, Vijay will return by road to Tiruchy Airport and fly back to Chennai later in the day.