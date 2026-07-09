‘Don’t legitimise traitors’: Sanjay Raut slams Sharad Pawar for meeting Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar’s decision to hold a party meeting in Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s chamber at the Vidhan Bhavan has triggered fresh friction within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accusing senior leaders of conferring legitimacy on “traitors”.

Raut also slammed Pawar for meeting Deputy CM Shinde.

Af a press conference, Raut further asserted that senior leaders should refrain from giving political legitimacy and dignity to “traitors.”

Acknowledging Pawar’s political stature, Raut stated, “Sharad Pawar is undoubtedly a towering leader and a highly respected figure. However, holding a party meeting under the roof of a traitor who brought down our government erodes and dilutes the credibility of such a stature. Eknath Shinde has plagued Maharashtra with treachery and corruption. Why did Pawar Saheb choose his chamber for a meeting? Was the entire Vidhan Bhavan deserted? They have the YB Chavan Pratisthan. This is the firm opinion of our loyal grassroots workers.”

Taking a swipe at the accommodating nature of the NCP SP chief, Raut added, “We will never step into a traitor’s office to hold our party meetings. We are not that tolerant, nor do we possess such a large heart. Let those who are big-hearted do as they please, but this is unacceptable to us. Such compromises are precisely why the NCP(SP) loses its credibility among the public.”

Expanding on the emotional fallout within the opposition alliance, Raut claimed that the entire coalition was upset. “Had we been in his position, we would have never held a meeting in Ajit Pawar’s chamber either. We would have remembered his betrayal toward Sharad Pawar and maintained political decorum. All constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi must uphold these basic principles,” he urged.

Referring to Wednesday’s high-level meet at the Vidhan Bhavan, ostensibly called to discuss the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Raut questioned its outcome.

“What actually transpired in that meeting remains unknown. How many top leaders of the state did the Chief Minister invite? Shiv Sena UBT is a major political party and a key component of the border-dispute agitation. This case has been pending for decades. What is the solution? What was discussed, and what is the date for the next meeting? These questions remain unanswered. Sharad Pawar going into Eknath Shinde’s office and conducting his own party’s meeting there is something that has genuinely hurt Shiv Sena UBT,” he noted.

Accusing Sharad Pawar of legitimising the ruling dispensation, Raut threw a political gauntlet, “Sharad Pawar is giving dignity to traitors, and Shiv Sena is highly restless because of it. If you continue to bestow prestige upon traitors, you lose the moral right to speak out against the defection that took place within your own party.”

Questioning the double standards, Raut asked, “Ajit Pawar also committed treachery. Why then did you approach the courts and take a stand against him? We are relentlessly fighting against Eknath Shinde — why are you giving him legitimacy? This has struck a painful chord with us.”

Raut clarified that his outburst was purely political and not personal. “My relationship with Sharad Pawar is rooted in deep affection and warmth, but I stand firm when it comes to my party’s stance. If veteran leaders continue to dignify traitors, the state’s image will inevitably suffer. I can speak to Sharad Pawar at any time, but as a political party, this matter is deeply serious for us. We will never sit under the roof of those who betrayed you.”