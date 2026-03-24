CM Vijayan’s remarks stir row as Oppn seizes on ‘go home and ask’ comment

Pathanamthitta: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after a sharp remark during an election convention in Konni reignited debate over his public conduct and language.

The incident on Monday night occurred at a Left Democratic Front (LDF) convention in Pathanamthitta, where CM Vijayan, while speaking on infrastructure development, snapped at a person from the audience who attempted to raise a question.

“Go home and ask,” the Chief Minister responded, cutting him off even before the question could be completed.

The individual was later identified as Das P. George, a party worker from Attachaakkal East Mukk.

Defending the Chief Minister, Das said his query was about development and the lack of Central funds, and admitted that his intervention may have disrupted the speech.

He maintained that he is an admirer of CM Vijayan and suggested the response may have come in that context.

However, the video of the exchange quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions on social media.

Opposition UDF supporters amplified the clip, portraying it as evidence of what they termed the Chief Minister’s “real” persona, contrasting it with the carefully crafted image seen in media interactions.

Critics argue that ongoing PR efforts to soften CM Vijayan’s image appear superficial in light of such episodes.

The opposition has also sought to turn the remark into a campaign issue, asking whether voters should respond similarly when party workers approach them for votes.

The Congress party, in particular, is preparing to weaponise such statements as the campaign intensifies.

This is the second controversy involving CM Vijayan’s remarks during the election season.

Earlier, he had described the stance of Ambalappuzha independent candidate and his former cabinet colleague G. Sudhakaran as “despicable”, insisting there was no better word to characterise what he called Sudhakaran’s “betrayal”.

Sudhakaran hit back strongly, accusing the Chief Minister of using derogatory language without understanding its broader social implications.

He argued that such expressions were unbecoming of a leader and could alienate sections of society.

With repeated flashpoints over his language, CM Vijayan’s communication style has once again become a focal point in Kerala’s heated election discourse, providing fresh ammunition to political opponents while raising questions about the limits of image management in a high-stakes campaign.