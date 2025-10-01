CM Yogi celebrates ‘Matri Shakti’, performs Kanya Pujan of 9 girls symbolising 9 forms of Goddess Durga

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, keeping with the age-old tradition of Gorakshpeeth, performed Kanya Pujan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Maha Navami of Shardiya Navratri. He paid reverence to the Matri Shakti and performed Kanya Pujan of nine girls, symbolising nine forms of Goddess Durga.

The observance of rituals by the Chief Minister, almost every year, shows his faith in women’s power and also his commitment and focus towards bringing desirable change in women’s dignity, safety and empowerment. The Chief Minister has, in fact, translated this sentiment into reality by bringing in several women-centric schemes.

During the Kanya Pujan ceremony on Wednesday, CM Yogi washed the feet of nine girls symbolising the nine forms of Goddess Durga. He worshipped them as per customary rituals, draped them with ‘chunari’, carried out aarti, served them food with devotion, and then sought their blessings by offering them gifts. He also performed Batuk Pujan (worship of young boys).

The Chief Minister also performed the worship of a six-month-old baby girl and took her blessings. In another symbolic gesture, he applied a tilak to a boy dressed as Hanuman, garlanded him and also draped a cloth over his shoulders.

After the rituals, CM Yogi served freshly cooked prasadam to girls and boys. Along with the nine girls, he also performed aarti for the large number of young girls and batuks (boys) who had gathered. All of them were respectfully given gifts and dakshina.

Later, the Chief Minister engaged warmly with the children while serving food and also instructed the organisers to ensure that no devotee faces any shortage. Jagadguru Swami Santoshacharya, also known as Satua Baba from Kashi, was also among those present on the occasion.

Before the Kanya Pujan, CM Yogi worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri at the temple’s Shaktipeeth in the morning puja session.