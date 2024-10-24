CME ‘COGNITO PHYSIOLOGIA’ Inaugurated at FMMC

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College’s Department of Physiology marked the beginning of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) event, “TECHKNOW COGNITO PHYSIOLOGIA,” with an inspiring ceremony at the Decennial Memorial Hall. Focused on the theme, “Decoding Physiology of Learning in the Digital Era,” the CME aimed to explore the intersection of technology and education, emphasizing the positive effects of digital tools on medical learning and healthcare.

The program commenced at 9:00 AM with a prayer song by the students, setting a reflective tone for the day. Mzs Shaina and Mzs Namratha served as emcees for the event. They introduced the organizing chairperson, Dr. Jnaneshwar Shenoy, Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology who is the Organizing Chairperson, and Dr. Neetha Shastry, Associate Professor and Organizing Secretary of the event. They invited the esteemed dignitaries onto the dais, including:

– Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, who presided over the function,

– Chief Guest Dr. Harsha Halahalli, Registrar of Nitte Deemed to be University,

– Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College,

– Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital,

– Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of Father Muller Medical College.

The dignitaries commenced the CME with a lamp-lighting ceremony, joined by delegates Dr. Greeshma and Dr. Kusuma, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and wisdom.

In his welcome address, Dr. Jnaneshwar Shenoy greeted the gathering and introduced Chief Guest Dr. Harsha Halahalli. A proud alumnus of Father Muller Medical College, Dr. Harsha shared his gratitude for being invited back to his alma mater. He praised the institution for providing him with invaluable experience during his tenure as a student and professional. He expressed his eagerness to deliver a detailed talk on technology’s impact on education following the inauguration.

The Presidential Address was delivered by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, who reflected on the significance of the CME. He noted that while this was the first CME in Physiology, it was also the final event of the institution’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. Fr. Richard emphasized the unavoidable integration of technology in every aspect of modern life, especially in healthcare. He highlighted the use of Kranium software at the hospital as an example of digital efficiency. Fr. Richard encouraged the participants to embrace the changes technology brings and to continue learning in this evolving landscape. He also expressed his hope for more such CME programs in the future.

The highlight of the morning was the memento presentation to Dr. Harsha by Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, acknowledging the chief guest’s contributions to the field and thanking him for gracing the occasion with his presence.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Dr. Neetha Shastry, who expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in making the CME a success, including sponsors Jaypee Publishers.

The event was attended by students, faculty members, and various department heads, all of whom were keen to delve into the digital tools that are reshaping medical education and practice. As the day progressed, the participants looked forward to an engaging series of talks and discussions on the pivotal role of technology in medical learning.