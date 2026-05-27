CM’s resignation mere speculation, says Min MB Patil amid Shivakumar camp’s ‘good news’ claim

Bengaluru: Amid intense speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, conflicting statements from Congress leaders on Wednesday further fuelled uncertainty over the political developments in the state.

While Karnataka Minister for Heavy and Medium Industries M.B. Patil dismissed reports of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stepping down as mere speculation, Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain, a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, hinted at major political developments and claimed that “good news” had emerged from Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, M.B. Patil maintained that no discussions regarding a change in leadership had taken place during the recent meetings held in Delhi. He said the clarification already issued by the party’s General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal should be treated as final.

“Only matters related to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections were discussed in Delhi. Reports regarding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation are purely speculative,” Patil stated.

He further asserted that any decision regarding the state’s leadership would be taken solely by the Congress high command.

“It is irrelevant whether Siddaramaiah resigns or not at this stage. Whatever decision has to be taken will be made by the high command,” he said.

Patil also pointed out that the statements issued by Venugopal and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala were made in the presence of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

“They addressed the media clearly, and there is no question of Siddaramaiah tendering his resignation at present,” he added.

However, in contrast to Patil’s remarks, Congress MLA from Ramanagara Iqbal Hussain made statements that further intensified speculation surrounding the leadership issue.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain claimed that he had received positive information from Delhi regarding Shivakumar’s political future.

“I have spoken to my friends in Delhi. They told me that everything has progressed to a certain stage. I have come to know that our leader is getting an opportunity,” Hussain stated.

“I will thank God a million times. Once good times arrive, no one can stop them. Many leaders who wanted Shivakumar to get the position remained silent, but I chose to speak openly,” he added.

When asked to clarify what he meant by “good times,” Hussain reiterated that favourable developments had indeed taken place in Delhi.

“I spoke to leaders in Delhi, and they told me that my leader has got an opportunity,” he said.

Responding to questions about his earlier public statements backing Shivakumar for the Chief Minister’s post, including remarks made during Shivakumar’s 64th birthday celebrations recently, Hussain said the Congress party functioned with discipline.

“Shivakumar, as the party president, had issued notices as part of disciplinary action. I responded to them. It is my responsibility to follow party discipline, and it was his duty as president to issue the notices,” Hussain stated.

The statements from Congress leaders have come amid growing political buzz over a possible leadership transition in Karnataka, with reports suggesting that senior Congress leaders are engaged in intense consultations regarding the state leadership.

However, the Congress high command is yet to make any official announcement regarding a change in leadership in Karnataka.



