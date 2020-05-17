Spread the love



















COMIC RELIEF – MINDING ONE’S OWN BUSINESS!!-EPISODE 5

BOLLYWOOD STARS DONATE FOR CHARITY…WHY SOME STARS INCLUDING SHATRUGHAN SINHA DOES NOT? DOES HE NEED A MIRACLE?



By Donald D’ Silva, Mira Road, Karkala

Donald D’ Silva is an Advertising Professional & Brand Strategist managing his own Digital Marketing Company in Mumbai. He writes about Current Affairs, Political Analysis, Bollywood Happenings and a variety of Social subjects.

Background:

(There are four friends who were thick and thin in their childhood. They were inseparable. Now, today they are in their 50 s and late 50s. they regularly get together and make merry as they have made their money and are well settled in their lives. It is the case of jumping early into business and tasting success. Two of them have taken VRS and settled down.)

Jeevan Shetty: He is the owner of three Bar & Restaurants. One in Mangalore and two in Mumbai. A billionaire in his own right. From Karkala. Sathish Shenoy: He has a cloth store in Moodbidri. He has two veg Restaurants in Mumbai. Richard Almeida: He has one Bar & Restaurant in Mumbai. Melvin D’Mello – He has two night clubs in Mumbai.

(The four friends again gathered at Jeevan Shetty’s house. Booze flows as the conversation gathers momentum)

Jeevan: Hi Friends, So the latest news of the virus is very bad! The Gulf returnees have not been properly quarantined I think.

Sathish: It was somewhat expected. People there were in a really bad situation. Rather than spending in Dirhams, Riyals and Dinars….it is better to go to the native place and spend in INR…The poor guys thought it seems!

Richard: But, In Mangalore, we have 15 positives and in Udupi, we have 5 nos’…Mind-boggling….

Melvin: Correct, we went and prayed at St. Anthony’s novena last Tuesday….and will keep following that….

J: yes, we visited the Hanuman temple and Shani Mahadeshwar’s temple also. last time you were planning to give us….info on the Saint….

M: yes, we shall today

R: But, just came to know about Shatrughan Sinha’s outburst….in news portals about Akshay Kumar donating 25 Cr to PM cares fund……Why on earth did he say that? He has a net worth of 1000 Cr approximately, but did not spend a single penny on charity so far….and also…. we had visited his house ‘Ramayan’ some years ago.

The guy has converted his bungalow into a 5 floor or so building…. It is lavish…Sonakshi has also earned quite a lot of money…but do not have the habit of donating…!!

J: He does not have the right to make comments on others donation…he retracted his statement later…though.

But, once he was a staunch follower of Modi…then in the last election he jumped guns and joined Congress!! Surprising!

S: He was also the minister of Health and held other portfolios as well….One poor guy a standup comedian who was earning some money …some Singh from Bihar or UP….I don’t remember, went to the Health minister’s office…and sat on his chair…It was aa Channel’s way of exposing the security lapse…at parliament and minister’s office…the poor guy lost his career and has been hounded by courts, the law enforcement agencies till today…just for earning a few dollars more…..the impersonator has got himself into trouble…..the channel allegedly escaped and this guy has borne the brunt!

R: last seen, somewhere…he was crying and was inconsolable!! His wife also gave an interview….

M: It was sheer overconfidence on his part…!! One should not do such things! It always backfires very badly…It is reportedly coming to light that he may be sentenced also…

R: Shatrughan also should have tightened his security….at his office!

M: The best Bollywood personalities who donate money to charity and social causes are always, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh. A small starlet called Urvashi Rautela also donated 5 Crore it seems!

R: Rohit Shetty has donated a lot silently!! He arranged for 10 hotel properties for thee Mumbai Police personnel to rejuvenate during their time when they are off duty. Great job!!

J: Bollywood personalities have earned a lot!! They have a high income! Aamir khan also does a lot for social causes…so does Hrithik…..But, Shatru’s ways of donating is really surprising! Why he is so stingy?

S: Maybe, he lacks the habit…Raj Babbar also the same!

M: Many heroines like Madhuri, Deepika, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor…. Then Ranbir Kapoor and Ranvir Singh do not have the habit of donating to social causes as well among the boys!

Ranvir’s father a Sindhi builder’s net worth is around 1000 Cr….and Ranvir has also earned a lot of money…..His mentor Bhanshali and others like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Sajid Nadiadwala, The Bharjatya’s have not donated a single penny!!

R: Just see…. The villains like Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Ranjeet and others also not done any donations at all!!

M: The Tamil and Telugu stars have donated!!

R: Anil Kapoor, His rich daughter and many others have also not done anything for the poor!!

J: But, the virus is creating havoc in Maharashtra, our karm bhoomi and Gujarat, Tamil Naadu etc..!! People are afraid there…The numbers are just increasing day by day!!

S: We are secure in Karnataka now. But can’t say anything about the future…!!

M: Grump has said there could be vaccines developed…. but will take a year or so!!

S: Grump’s superpower nation has the maximum numbers and deaths!! How can they be called a superpower…when a virus is threatening their existence?

R: God knows!! Probably the virus is the biggest villain in today’s times…..WHO has no answer to it!!

M: Only God can cure it, it seems!! Let me tell you about our beloved saint of miracles!! St. Anthony has done 13 miracles so far…. The 14th one I believe is the cure for this devastating virus…Corona!!

R: Saint Anthony was born Fernando Martins in Lisbon, Portugal. He was born into a wealthy family and by the age of fifteen asked to be sent to the Abbey of Santa Cruz in Coimbra, the then capital of Portugal. During his time in the Abbey, he learned theology and Latin.

Following his ordination to the priesthood, he was named guest master and was responsible for the abbey’s hospitality. When Franciscan friars settled a small hermitage outside Coimbra dedicated to Saint Anthony of Egypt, Fernando felt a longing to join them.

Fernando eventually received permission to leave the Abbey so he could join the new Franciscan Order. When he was admitted, he changed his name to Anthony.

Anthony then travelled to Morocco to spread God’s truth, but became extremely sick and was returned to Portugal to recover. The return voyage was blown off-course and the party arrived in Sicily, from where they travelled to Tuscany. Anthony was assigned to the hermitage of San Paolo after local friars considered his health.

As he recovered, Anthony spent his time praying and studying.

M: Once, when St. Anthony of Padua attempted to preach the true Gospel of the Catholic Church to heretics who would not listen to him, he went out and preached his message to the fish.

This was not, as liberals and naturalists have tried to say, for the instruction of the fish, but rather for the glory of God, the delight of the angels, and the easing of his own heart. When critics saw the fish begin to gather, they realized they should also listen to what Anthony had to say.

He was only 35-years-old when he died and was canonized less than one year afterwards by Pope Gregory IX. Upon exhumation some 336 years after his death, his body was found to be corrupted, yet his tongue was totally incorrupt, so perfect were the teachings that had been formed upon it.

He is typically depicted with a book and the Infant Child Jesus and is commonly referred to today as the “finder of lost articles.”

Feast day: June 13

Patron: of Lost Things

Birth: 1195

Death: 1231

Canonized: Pope Gregory IX in 1232

St Anthony is venerated all over the world as the Patron Saint for lost articles, and is credited with many miracles involving lost people, lost things and even lost spiritual goods.

Saint Anthony’s Miracles

J: Truly amazing!! Can we attend the novena? Non-Christians can attend?

M: Of course…. You can!

S: In Mumbai, I have regularly attended Mother Mary’s novenas at St. Micheal’s Church and also attended Mount Mary’s church for worships every year!!

J: Correct, it is the same like our own St. Lawrence Church at Mini Basilica at Attur. Karkal. My home town!

M: Yes, I attend it every year!! This year he corona threat had not become very much volatile…. till March 1st week. So, people could attend the celebrations…. This year’s Hindu festival and also Mount Mary, Deepawali…and also Christmas is doubt full!!

J: Let’s not predict anything now yaar!! The situation may improve from July onwards!! I am only worried about the migrants’ plight…. They may not come back at all!!

M: The migrants from UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and other states are making a beeline for their native states!! Poor people!

R: Mumbai situation is pathetic!! The cases are rising by the day!!

J: Tell us more about St. Lawrence next time!

R: Sure, We shall…!! Some 40 people were sheltered there for quarantine and I saw the video, they were praising the facilities…there.

J: Yes! I know…. The Parish priest there and the parish administration there are doing a great job!! I wish other parishes also do the same!! Poor guys, everyone can’t afford a hefty fee of hotels in Mangalore!!

The shrine has been developed nicely! People are happy about the developments there. There is an old age shelter home also!!

M: You know the latest on the Grumpwell bridge area?

J: Arre, not again yaar!

S: There is going to be a new bus stand there. The cost estimated is around 440 CR. Excellent idea!! It is the best place! But, it will take many years for it to be developed!

J: Will Grump be there to inaugurate it?

M: The land there is vast! A lot of green space there. It will be an ideal bus stand. Mangalorean’s need such kind of infra-structure!!

S: What will be the name…any suggestions?

J: No!! Only time will tell!

S: Just see the Moodbidri Bus stand! It is very nicely planned!

J: Karkal is bad! Bandimath bus stand is empty! Poor planning!! Not at all used!

M: I was thinking about Shatrughan since long…! Kapil Sharma jokes about him in all his episodes..Sonakshi once commented that Her dad does not like Kapil using his hands like …making him into a caricature of sort….At times both his hands get entangled…and he has to shout for help…on the sets….someone will come and make his hands free!!

J: Its all the writer’s job. They need to raise a laugh!! Best is the antics of Shatru!!

M: Recently, Mukesh Khanna commented on Sonakshi’s stupidity…She did not know…for whom Lord Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani for?

J: Sonakshi is stupid!! Any new starlets do not know Ramayan or Mahabharat …the basics at least properly!

S: Amitabh. Chided her…during KBC episode…Her Uncles are named after. Ram, Bharat and Laxman…In Bihar they call Lakhan…. her father is Shatrughan…and the name of their abode is ‘Ramayan’! still…. She does not know the basics?

M: Shatru, however, gave back reply to Mukesh Khanna though!

J: Shatru is called ‘Late Lateef’ in the Bollywood Industry. He was always late for his shoots!

S: I think he was also always late in stepping into his office of ‘Health department in Delhi! The impersonator thus got a chance to slip into his office incognito!!

M: probably, I think the channel allegedly wanted to showcase this habit of Shatru as well…. apart from the lackadaisical security!!

J: I have seen Shatru and his Wife’s episode in Kapil Sharma’s show. Shatru was quiet though!! He was not vocal about any criticism…But…was very jovial!!

S: He can’t do a thing now!! He is a spent force…. In many award functions as well…he is the butt of many jokes…by Kapil…he just laughs…Ha..Ha….Haa…

R: But, why is he so stingy?

S: By habit!! See Sunjay Dutt…He suffered a lot in life…. now grown up. At the age of Sixty…still called as Sunju Baba..! He has done some donations….

J: Now Shatru is free….no work. What does he do?

M: Forget about him yaar!! His two sons Luv and Kush are also failures in the Bollywood industry. Baap Kamaai is there!! Whiling away time…. There could be some business though…

S: Sonakshi is talented!! She has done some remarkable movies…!!

M: She was a fatso…luckily she got a debut chance with Salman Khan in Dabangg…..Her thappad dialogue made her very famous….

J: She was once very huge and fatso! She painstakingly lost weight and now looks slim!!

R: I like her acting!! Her voice also is good. Very well mannered…her father has two left feet!! He can’t dance to save his life…Sonakshi was imitating him last year it seems in one of Kapil’s shows. She even said “Khamosh” in one of her award show dances and folded hands as if to say sorry to her Father, who was seated in the front rows!! Shatru again laughed wholeheartedly!!

S: Shatru’s dialogues were very popular though in movies…!! His Kaala Patthar, Naseeb, Dostana, Vishwanath, Kaalicharan and many movies were hits!! The actor in him is very good!! He is an excellent orator, very knowledgeable about any subjects under the sun!!

Only sad part is, he never donates for charity…MAYBE HE NEEDS A MIRACLE…!!

J: “Khamosh”!!…Bas Ho Gaya!! Let’s have dinner!!

(All four stood up with Khamoshi and worked their way towards the dinner table!)

