Short-lived and Temporary: Nature’s Beauty Resurfaces

The environment has proven that it rejuvenates without human interference. It’s a pretty sight, but how long will it last?

A majestic peacock displays its beautiful plumage, dancing on the now-deserted streets of Mumbai; while Olive Ridley sea turtles scamper to the shore in Orissa. Up north, the long-horned Sambhar deer quietly makes an appearance in Chandigarh’s market area, and down south in Kerala, a small civet follows pedestrian rules – the animal was spotted at a zebra crossing.

One of the few positives of this unprecedented times is the emergence of animal life in the city. As humans are forced to stay shut within their homes; window rods symbolising caged bars, it is nothing short of a much-needed wake-up call. The roles seem like they have been reversed, but that is not the case. This is how nature should have always been, rightfully blooming wherever she desires.

However, the vice of greed outweighed natural preservation, and human beings have dug deeper, prodded further and skinned nature alive. It has been nothing short of repeated misuse and abuse. A personal benefit at the cost of the environment. This has been evident for decades, as the air particulate matter causing pollution increased, water bodies got murkier (read: deadlier) with mercury and lead, and forestland disappeared giving way for matchbox-looking skyrises.

It has taken a pandemic of such large scale to make us realise what we have been doing. The cleaner skies in Delhi or dolphins swimming along the Mumbai creeks are undoubtedly pleasant sights. However, this beauty is short-lived and temporary. Humans have incalculably damaged every part of the earth – biotic and abiotic. It is irreversible, irreparable.

According to Dr Faith Birol, IEA Executive Director, “If the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis is anything to go by, we are likely to soon see a sharp rebound in emissions as economic conditions improve.” This manifested in China, as factory chimneys billowed with smoke once the country lifted its lockdown. This pattern of rushing back to restart production will be replicated across cities, countries, continents.

The near two-month lockdown ought to have drilled two lessons in us, concerning nature. One, the way a certain societal (and privileged) class lived – on essentials, making do with whatever was available, walking to the nearest grocery, doing household chores – being independent, with grateful smiles for obtaining bare necessities. We may not be able to start afresh, but mending our horrid nature-destructive ways can save helpless plants and animals, who are subject to our selfish ways for no fault of theirs.

Second takeaway, that the coronavirus cannot slow down global warming, and there is no going back to the green and blue covered earth that once existed. We are the sole reason for this destruction, but if we act wisely and tread with caution, we might be able to save the only planet that supports life. That is, if we come out of this pandemic with a new approach of doing things – the eco-friendly way.

