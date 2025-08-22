Committed to all-round development of Bihar, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the NDA government is fully committed to the all-round development of Bihar.

He said this after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore for sectors — power, road, health, urban development and water supply.

He said, “The NDA government is fully committed to the all-round development of Bihar. In this context, today, from the sacred land of Gaya Ji, I had the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.”

He also symbolically handed over keys to a few beneficiaries as part of the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony of 12,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin and 4,260 beneficiaries under PMAY-Urban.

PM Modi flagged off two trains — Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma, which will give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

While addressing a huge gathering, PM Modi said that by removing difficulties from the lives of the poor, making the lives of women easier, he finds the greatest joy in serving the people as their servant.

“I have a firm resolve — until every needy person gets a permanent house, Modi will not rest easy. With this very thought, over the past 11 years, more than four crore poor people have been provided with permanent houses,” said the PM.

He congratulated the Nitish Kumar government for naming Gaya as Gaya ji.

“This land is the land of spirituality and peace. It is the sacred land that granted enlightenment to Lord Buddha. The spiritual and cultural heritage of Gaya Ji is very rich. The people here wished that this city be called Gaya Ji, not just Gaya. I congratulate the Bihar government on this decision. I am pleased that the double-engine government of Bihar is continuously working for the rapid development of Gaya Ji,” said PM Modi

He said that on Friday, from the sacred land of Gaya Ji, projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore were inaugurated and their foundation stones laid in a single day.

“These include several major projects related to energy, health, and urban development. These will strengthen the industries of Bihar and create new employment opportunities for the youth. I congratulate the people of Bihar for these projects,” he said.