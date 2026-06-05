‘Common man in search of good politics’: Annamalai’s new X profile after quitting BJP

Chennai: Moments after declaring his formal exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), K. Annamalai sought to rebrand himself as a “common citizen”, aspiring to bring decisive and transformational change in Tamil Nadu’s Dravidian-dominated politics.

Annamalai, having emerged as the most popular face of BJP in the run-up to Assembly elections, updated his profile on X and described himself as: “A common man in search of good politics!”

The cop-turned-politician has made it clear that he will dissociate from the conventional politics of the state and will rather focus on leading a “movement” backed by people, a move that will ‘clean up’ caste-entrenched politics in the state and also challenge the dominance of Dravidian ideology, which has remained prevalent for over five decades.

During his policing career, he earned the epithet of ‘Singham’ owing to his unique style, and hopes to replicate the same on the political battlefield.

Some signs of this deeply harboured desire were visible during his six-year stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when he undertook aggressive campaigns to expand the party’s footprint in a state, traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties for nearly five decades.

Annamalai, in his resignation letter to the BJP high command, also spoke out about the dichotomy between the common man and the elite in politics and stated that he wanted to change this notion.

“I wanted to change the notion that politics is a path only for the elite and a select few, not for the common man. I’m extremely thankful to the BJP leadership for trusting a very young and raw me with great responsibility and leadership positions,” read excerpts from his resignation letter.

He also stated that the people of Tamil Nadu have been fatigued by the general political discourse for many decades and yearned for change.

“Some positive change happened in the past decade, but they couldn’t hold their ground,” he noted.

With his formal exit from the BJP, the newbie politician will go solo in steering a campaign based on the people’s power, hoping to bring ‘major disruption’ in the state’s entrenched political system.

Annamalai’s “common man” pitch is expected to resonate with the public at large, an experiment attempted in other states before; however, how this will pan out in the absence of any organised structure and well-oiled party machinery is yet to be seen.