Compensation Payment Adalat for Moodbidri Highway Land Acquisition Scheduled for August 30

Mangalore: An Adalat program has been scheduled for August 30th to facilitate the disbursement of compensation and receive claims related to land acquired for the widening of the Sanur-Bikarnakatte section of the National Highway. The program will commence at 10:30 AM and will be held in the Taluk Administration Building Auditorium, Moodbidri.

The Adalat aims to provide a streamlined process for landowners affected by the land acquisition to receive their rightful compensation. Landowners from the villages of Sanur, Beluvai, Padumarnad, Marpadi, Puttige, Todaru, Badag Mijaru, and Tenka Mijaru are strongly encouraged to attend the program in significant numbers to expedite the compensation process.

Landowners who have previously submitted compensation claims are required to attend the Adalat program with all the necessary documentation as stipulated in the Award Notice. This will enable them to formally submit their claims and address any outstanding issues. Furthermore, landowners who have already submitted their claims are also required to be present to sign the requisite documents for the release of compensation.

Special Land Acquisition Officer Muhammad Isaq emphasized the importance of the Adalat program and urged a large number of affected landowners to participate. In a press release issued earlier today, Officer Isaq stated that the Adalat provides a valuable opportunity for land losers to efficiently resolve compensation matters and benefit from the program’s resources. He encouraged all eligible landowners to take full advantage of this initiative.