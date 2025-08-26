Mangaluru: Fugitive Apprehended in Counterfeit Currency Case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police have successfully apprehended an accused individual who had been evading authorities in connection with a counterfeit currency case registered in 2023. The arrest was made on Monday, marking the culmination of an extensive search for the suspect.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Nizam, aged 33, a resident of Talapadi Jodu Marg, situated near BC Road. Nizam was originally implicated in a case registered at the Mangaluru East Police Station under Crime No. 01/2023, invoking Sections 489 (B) and (C) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case, pertaining to the possession and circulation of counterfeit currency, is currently undergoing trial.

According to law enforcement sources, Nizam had previously secured bail from the court but subsequently failed to appear for scheduled trial proceedings, thereby violating the terms of his release and absconding from justice. Despite the court issuing arrest warrants on eight separate occasions, the accused remained at large, actively evading capture.

The breakthrough in the case came on Monday, August 25, when personnel from the Crime Branch of the Mangaluru East Police Station, in collaboration with warrant execution staff, acted on credible intelligence and apprehended Nizam near Valalu, in the vicinity of Uppinangadi.

Following the arrest, authorities have initiated further legal proceedings against Nizam under Section 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023, for contravening the bail conditions imposed by the court. The accused has been presented before the Honorable Court for further judicial action.