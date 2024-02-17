Complaint Filed with Commission for Alleged Violation of Child Rights at St Gerosa School’- Ms Kripa Alva

Complaint Filed with Commission for Alleged Violation of Child Rights during the protest near St Gerosa School, Mangaluru”- Dr Krupa alva, the Former Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR)



Mangaluru: Former chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Dr Kripa Alva said a complaint has been filed with the commission for alleged violation of child rights, during a protest held near St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in the city.. Dr Alva told reporters during a press meet at Mangaluru press club that political leaders have made children participate in the protest in front of the school gate.

“It is a clear-cut violation of child rights that children were made to participate in a protest held against the teacher. Hence, I have filed a complaint with the KSCPCR. I had taken action when children were made to participate in political protests during my tenure as the chairperson of KSCPCR,” Alva said. She expressed confidence that KSCPCR would initiate action.

“They have been alleging that the teacher has spoken derogatorily against the Hindu religion. However, I condemn the incident of political leaders making children hold a protest in front of the school gate. It is a violation of child rights and using schoolchildren for protests is a crime. I expect the KSCPCR to seek a report from the DDPI of Dakshina Kannada and initiate action. As a former head of the KSCPCR, my only intention is that child rights should not be violated at any cost,” Alva said.

Karnataka State Minorities Commission former member Ms Matilda D’’Souza and Child Rights Activist Nanda Pais were present.



