Let the investigation Reveal what Exactly Teacher of Gerosa Taught the Children – Minister Dr G Parameshwar

Mangaluru: “Let the investigation reveal what exactly the teacher of Gerosa Educational Institute taught the children during the class. We have already appointed a senior IAS officer of the Education Department to investigate the issue. Our police department is striving hard to maintain law and order. It is not wrong to protest, but it should be within the rules” said the Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar during his visit to Mangaluru on February 17.

Speaking to the media persons, Dr Parameshwar said, “Mangalore was peaceful before, but now there is no peace. During the last elections, I contacted nearly a hundred people and all were saying that Mangaluru is not the same as before. Students are not interested in staying here after completing their education. They go to other states and countries to pursue their education. When we follow our religion and beliefs, there should be peace and not violence. We should create a peaceful society and not bring politics in the name of religion and caste”.

Minister Parameshwar further said, “I agree with KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Grants are given to those who need development. We give grants to SC and STs because they are backward. He asked what is wrong if the government has given more grants to Muslims?” the Minister questioned.

Also Read Related Articles